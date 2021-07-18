Years ago, when I began seeing scientific journals publishing a “meta-analysis” of this or that subject, I was baffled. Although I was familiar with systematic review articles that analyzed multiple related studies or articles, I did not see how or why multiple studies would be thrown into a single pot, stirred with statistical analysis, and formed into the basis for conclusions about subjects the studies were not designed to test for in the first place.
I was accustomed to rigorously designed studies to look at specifically stated criteria about a subject with measured outcomes, which either supported or refuted a specific hypothesis.
Later, at a scientific meeting, a lecturer said, “Meta-analysis is to analysis as metaphysics is to physics.”
Despite the low regard from many scientists, meta-analysis has become much more prominent during the COVID-19 pandemic. As doctors have urgently searched for answers to pressing questions, they have leaned harder than ever on preliminary science to help guide patient care.
Perhaps they felt like they could not afford to wait for high-caliber clinical trial data in the crisis. Sadly, they turned to alternatives.
Classical systematic review is a tool that has aimed to gather the best trials available on a drug or intervention and organize that evidence according to its quality, the type of trial, number of people involved, and other factors.
In contrast, a meta-analysis is a statistical procedure that pools together the data of many trials, creating a virtual larger one. A benefit of collecting information in this way is that it can lead to higher statistical power and a more robust estimate than is possible from any individual study. However, any meta-analysis is only as good as the trials it includes.
When a meta-analysis combines many poorly conducted trials, observational studies, and case studies, the results can suffer.
A concerning factor is that only positive results tend to get published and negative ones may get left in a drawer somewhere, creating bias in any analysis that combines those skewed results.
During the COVID-19 crisis, meta-analysis has been used to support the use of controversial medications and treatments. Some have gained prominence by claiming the mere existence of a single meta-analysis favoring a drug was enough to establish proof of benefit beyond a reasonable doubt. But that should not be how it works.
Even when presented in a neat package, a meta-analysis does not have the power to overcome bad data. As we learn from computer science, the principle of GIGO applies here, that is “garbage in, garbage out.” What goes into a meta-analysis determines what comes back out again, no matter how skilled the analyst might be.
Meta-analysis has been broadly applied during the pandemic to encourage the use of unproven drugs such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin.
However, a closer look at these meta-analyses shows that some studies included preprints (not yet peer-reviewed) together with peer-reviewed articles, while others included a small number of articles and added low-quality observational data or deeply flawed clinical trials. Almost all the meta-analyses excluded some well-designed, randomized clinical trials.
One of the most difficult themes for many people to grasp is “correlation versus causation” and risk assessment. People tend to want to deal in absolutes with right or wrong answers to yes or no questions that are easy to follow. They want simple instructions about to what to do, what medication to take, and what to expect.
The pandemic brought about a new challenge for scientists and health teams, and many struggled to explain what we do not know and why we do not know it yet. However, it is crucial that we explain uncertainty without making people feel insecure or disregarded.
In Brazil and other hard-hit areas, patients are demanding to be prescribed drugs with no evidence that they work, and some doctors are offering them under the guise of meta-analyses backing their decision making. Many ill-informed patients are demanding to be treated with so-called “miracle cures.”
Health care providers must help people understand how science works and how we test drugs and vaccines. There is no magic wand. Not all data are good data, nor is all analysis accurate or conclusive. Sometimes, new information will come to light that will change the conclusions and recommendations made.
Not all science is created equal, and we must never embrace it all as though it were.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.