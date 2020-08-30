KENDALLVILLE — A teen who went underwater on Hamilton Lake last weekend and never resurfaced and was later recovered from the water was the most-read story on kpcnews.com this week.
At about midnight Aug. 22, Mason Shuey, 18, entered the water at Hamilton Lake from a boat. Shuey was one of four people on the boat, said Capt. Jet Quillen, of the DNR Division of Law Enforcement. The boat was on the north end of the lake, in an area known as the head of the lake, and was not seen again.
A short time later, Indiana Conservation Officers started investigating the incident and other emergency personnel responded to assist with the search. Responders searched the lake in the area the boater was last seen utilizing SONAR, aircraft, divers and search and rescue dogs.
Eventually on Aug. 23, a passing boater saw the body and notified authorities, who made the recovery.
Shuey was found in an area of the lake where the water depth is about 5 feet and was characterized as having heavy weed presence.
The story was read more than 17,000 times, placing it at the top of the Top 10 from Aug. 20-26:
1) Body found in Hamilton Lake after teen goes missing Saturday night — 17,054 pageviews
2) MSD to quarantine 46 due to virus — 10,857 pageviews
3) Drug bust nets 6 — 6,118 pageviews
4) Crash claims life of West Noble senior — 5,056 pageviews
5) Klan rally 25 years ago was an ugly day in Angola’s history — 5,028 pageviews
6) Overdue: 129 Noble County properties on tax sale list — 3,746 pageviews
7) Crooked Lake testing shows human E. coli concentrations — 3,551 pageviews
8) Sunday search on Hamilton Lake for missing teenager — 3,432 pageviews
9) Pleasant Lake man facing multiple child pornography charges — 2,501 pageviews
10) Former funeral director back in jail after failing to pay restitution — 2,296 pageviews
On the KPC News Facebook page, the Hamilton Lake search, a quarantine in Angola schools and news about a former funeral director returning to jail were the top-performing posts of the week:
Aug. 23: Hamilton and Indiana State Police are searching the north end of Hamilton Lake in a Hamilton Police Department patrol boat, reportedly looking for a person lost during a late-night boating incident — 50,824 people reached, 1,564 reactions, 467 shares, 628 comments
Aug. 21: MSD of Steuben County has directed 46 students and faculty to quarantine after four cases of COVID-19 have been identified. Two cases are at Ryan Park Elementary School and two at Angola Middle School — 8,349 people reached, 218 reactions, 171 shares, 363 comments
Aug. 24: (Shared from The News Sun) After being sentenced for embezzling from funeral trusts, Brazzell received no jail time, but was ordered to pay more than $34,000 in restitution. As of Monday, he still hadn’t paid any of it back — 5,969 people reached, 38 reactions, 25 shares, 27 comments
On the individual newspaper pages, the Hamilton Lake recovery, news of a DeKalb football player testing positive for COVID-19 and the death of a West Noble senior were the most read posts on Facebook:
Aug. 23: (The Herald Republican) The body of an 18-year-old from Ohio was found Sunday night just before 9:30 p.m. in Hamilton Lake — 1,166 people reached, 1,446 reactions, 495 shares, 218 comments
Aug. 26: (The Star) A member of the DeKalb football team has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the cancellation of Friday’s game with Garrett — 1,760 people reached, 34 reactions, 31 shares, 13 comments
Aug. 20: (The News Sun) The West Noble community mourns the loss of a student Thursday night — 6,073 people reached, 336 reactions, 61 shares, 46 comments
