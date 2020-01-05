KENDALLVILLE — Noble County’s new biggest-ever meth bust was widely read in the last week, notching more than 20,000 views on kpcnews.com.
As it turns out, it was the most-read story of 2019, beating out the 19 stories were highlighted in the Top 19 of 2019 that ran Dec. 29 Life section. This one snuck in just under the wire, just before the year was over.
After raiding a Kimmell mobile home on Dec. 19 and seizing more than 20 pounds of meth — the biggest bust ever in Noble County at that point — the Noble County Narcotics Unit intercepted a package being shipped from California to rural LaOtto on Christmas Eve, after obtaining information that it may contain meth.
A Noble County K-9 unit sniffed drugs in the box, even despite countermeasures inside to throw drug dogs off the scent, and police obtained a warrant to open it, discovering a whopping 32 pounds, sealing a new record.
That story, which was promoted via our social media pages on Dec. 28, collected 22,565 pageviews in one week. That topped the story that was our No. 1 most-read in 2019, which had 20,284 views at the time of the publication.
These were the Top 10 most-read stories on kpcnews.com from Dec. 26-Jan. 1:
Noble County makes biggest-ever meth bust, again — 22,565 pageviews
Police make arrest in religious statue vandalism — 3,658 pageviews
Inmate who overstayed release returned to jail — 2,556 pageviews
City freezes polar plunge at Bixler — 1,802 pageviews
Man meets daughter he didn’t know he had — 1,509 pageviews
Skatepark highlights mayor’s final meeting — 1,281 pageviews
Winners of Team Schlem race announced — 1,084 pageviews
Eastside standout Edgar picked to Silver Team — 1,062 pageviews
‘I was asked to step up and make a difference’ — 991 pageviews
Prairie Heights sweeps West Noble — 771 pageviews
On the KPC News Facebook page, obviously the huge meth bust topped the chart as far as reach this past week, but stories about Kendallville canceling its polar plunge and Kendallville’s fire chief retiring made big waves too:
Dec. 28 — A 32-pound meth bust on Christmas Eve shattered the previous record of a more-than-20-pound bust that was set just five days earlier: 6,734 people reached, 1,275 reactions, 362 shares, 289 comments.
Dec. 27 — (Shared from The News Sun) For people still wanting to take an icy dive for the new year, Hamilton Lake will continue hosting its polar plunge: 5,150 people reached, 39 reactions, 17 shares, 15 comments.
Dec. 30 — (Shared from The News Sun) A quarter of an inch in height prevents Mike Riehm from becoming an Indiana State Police trooper. Instead of serving in blue, he went red, and served in the Kendallville Fire Department for more than four decades: 4,478 people reached, 134 reactions, 18 shares, 10 comments.
On the daily newspaper pages, Auburn Mayor Norm Yoder’s final city meeting and vandalism on religious statues in Rome City and Kendallville’s polar plunge made splashes on Facebook.
Dec. 26 — (The Star) Mayor Norm Yoder’s final achievement helps Auburn’s young people: 1,877 people reached, 157 reactions, 24 shares, 33 comments.
Dec. 26 — (The News Sun) Police received a tip from a woman who was taking photos of a Kendallville teen defacing the statues: 6,088 people reaches, 279 reactions, 59 shares, 56 comments.
Dec. 27 — (The News Sun) The once-annual Polar Plunge at Bixler Lake is off for the third year in a row and the park director said the event isn’t likely to return in the future: 5,728 people reached, 79 reactions, 25 shares, 30 comments.
