Because of our anatomy recurrent urinary tract infections (UTIs) are uncommon in men.
But one in seven women suffers at least once a year from a bladder infection, also called cystitis. Around a third of those women develop a further urinary tract infection 6-12 months after the first infection. A urinary tract infection is classified as recurrent if two symptomatic episodes have occurred within the previous six months or if three episodes have occurred within a 12-month span.
There are many different approaches to reducing the recurrence rate of urinary tract infections. Aside from general information and advice like wiping from front to back, nonantibiotic therapy options are particularly important for recurrence reduction, with the aim of preventing the development of resistance and potential side effects of antibiotics.
A consultation discussion with a healthcare provider is the most important nonantibiotic strategy. Studies have shown that this strategy alone can lower the frequency of recurrent UTIs.
Education programs on the causes and behavioral measures are especially helpful. These programs should include the recommendation to drink a sufficient, but not excessive, amount of fluids, approximately 1.5 quarts per day. In one randomized study, this level of consumption halved UTI frequency. However, drinking an excessive amount of fluids should also be avoided, otherwise the antimicrobial peptides present in the urine become overly diluted.
The regular consumption of fruit juice, especially of that from berries, is also beneficial. However, study results on long-term prevention using cranberry products are inconsistent, and they are not necessarily recommended as much as they were in the past.
Like cranberries, D-mannose inhibits the finger-like projections (fimbriae) of the Escherichia coli bacteria and therefore decreases the bacteria’s ability to bind to the bladder wall. A study suggested that following the intake of two grams of D-mannose dissolved in a glass of water every day, the rate of urinary tract infections dropped significantly, compared with consumption of placebo.
Additional recommendations include various phytotherapeutic products such as bearberry leaves, nasturtium herb, or horseradish root, although studies on the comparability of phytotherapeutic agents are very difficult to do.
It is already known that there is a positive correlation (by a factor of 60) between the recurrence rate of UTIs and the frequency of sexual intercourse. Even with contraceptive methods (such as vaginal suppositories, diaphragms or condoms coated with spermicide, and intrauterine devices), the risk of urinary tract infections increases by a factor of 2-14 times.
Sexual abstinence, even if temporary, can be a remedy. But evidence for the recommendation to urinate immediately after intercourse is not supported in the literature. Excessive intimate hygiene can damage the local protective environment.
For postmenopausal women, there is also the option of local estriol substitution (0.5 mg/day) as another nonantibiotic method of prophylaxis. This treatment serves as therapy for vaginal aging changes and reduces both vaginal colonization with pathologic urinary bacteria and changes the vaginal acidity level.
Although some studies have detected no increase in the risk of breast cancer from the local application of estriol, it is very important to consult with an appropriate healthcare provider before using this hormone.
Oral immunostimulation with bacterial cell wall components from pathogenic strains of E. coli (OM-89, Uro-Vaxom) can be another method to be considered. Two meta-analyses suggested that the average recurrence rate was reduced by 39%, compared with placebo. In addition, the treatment time for breakthrough infections decreased significantly, and prevention treatment could even be started during acute therapy.
There is a vaccine with inactivated pathogens (StroVac) that is not yet available in the U.S. but is used in other countries with some success.
Acupuncture has also displayed a positive protective effect.
Some experts suggest that only when nonantibiotic therapies fail and the patient is under a high amount of psychological strain should antibiotic prophylaxis be initiated. Even then, a treatment period of three-six months should be the target.
When choosing an antibiotic and before starting therapy, the corresponding bacteria should be confirmed through a urine culture, and resistance testing should be performed.
On the other hand, single-use, antibiotic prevention after sexual intercourse could be an alternative, particularly for women in whom a correlation between recurrent UTIs and sexual intercourse has been suspected.
As noted above, consultation with an appropriate healthcare provider is the most important and effective strategy against recurrent UTIs.
