Mary was an 8-year-old girl who was sexually abused by an uncle. When she presented to treatment, she displayed significant post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms and depression. I sat with her as she processed her experiences, watched her sob at various points, and slowly re-gain her life. There was no doubt in my mind that the sexual abuse occurred, nor was there any doubt in the mind of the district attorney.
When the case went to trial, something curious happened. As the defense attorney cross-examined Mary, she gave answers using rather large words, well beyond the vocabularies of most 8-year-olds. She provided exceptional context, the likes of which I never heard in treatment sessions. The district attorney turned and glanced at me. As I shrugged my shoulders in response, completely confused as to what was happening, the defense attorney noted the same peculiarities. Through a series of several questions, Mary admitted that her mother told her how to answer questions on the stand. The defense alleged Mary was coached and the allegation was false. Mary’s abuser was acquitted. In her overzealousness to ensure justice for her daughter, Mary’s mother inadvertently destroyed the prosecution’s case.
I graduated from East Noble High School in 1998, and have spent the past 20 years of my career fighting against child abuse through clinical treatment, research, and consultation with local, state, and federal law enforcement. Though I now live states away, I keep up with the news in my hometown. In the past few weeks, I have seen several articles published by KPC News related to a group called Bikers Against Predators (BAP). I messaged my cousin for clarification, hoping this was a hoax. Alas, it was true, and it seemed they had supporters. I shook my head and felt sorry for the children of Kendallville, and their parents, many of whom I probably know. Much like Mary’s mother, BAP is likely doing more harm than good. Let me explain why.
Child sexual abuse cases are generally considered to be among the most difficult to prosecute. First, juries tend to believe that physical evidence (e.g., DNA, physical injury, bodily fluids) is necessary to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, something researchers refer to as the “CSI effect” (yes, this is the result of an influential TV show). However, most sexual abuse perpetrators leave no physical evidence and in those cases that do, it typically disappears within days. Therefore, prosecutors do not typically have physical evidence to make their case.
This leads to another challenge: prosecutors often must rely on the testimony of a child to prove the abuse occurred beyond a reasonable doubt. This can be a daunting challenge in many cases and is susceptible to various influences, such as in the case of Mary. Corroborating witnesses are rare and it commonly becomes an issue of “he said-she said.” As such, police try to collect all evidence that might be useful in such cases and ensure that the methods of collecting that evidence adhere to the strictest legal standards.
I find it highly unlikely that the “evidence” collected by BAP would pass muster in any number of respects. Did anyone on their team understand the rules of evidence related to digital forensics? Did they take steps to systematically discount the common defenses that might be offered by such a perpetrator, such as the device in question was being used by an underage relative? From what I read it was the BAP decoy who suggested meeting at the Cole YMCA for the purposes of a sexual encounter. Do the BAP folks understand that this opens the case to allegations of entrapment and, if so, what steps were taken to mitigate it? Do they realize that posting a video of the gentleman in question gives him a ready-made defense for future allegations: he can claim, with some evidence thanks to BAP, that he is the victim of a public witch hunt? I imagine a lawyer of even mediocre abilities would be capable of effectively impeaching the “evidence” presented by BAP and using this entire encounter as a defense for any future charges that might be filed. In effect, just like Mary’s mother, the actions of BAP make the fight against child abuse more difficult.
In addition, the sensationalized actions of BAP perpetuate a misconception about child abuse that we constantly fight against. Approximately 70-75% of child sexual abuse occurs in the home and the perpetrators are fathers, uncles, grandfathers, cousins, siblings, and occasionally female relatives. Another 20% or so is committed by other individuals the child knows: clergy, teachers, coaches, babysitters, etc. The type of “stranger-off-the-street” or online predator cases popularized by “Dateline” and now BAP, are so exceptionally rare that I can think of only a handful of such cases in my 20 years in this field.
Roughly one out of four girls and one out of six boys are sexually abused before the age of 18. It will happen to you or someone you know; it is a question of when, not if. And, the perpetrator, in all likelihood, will also be someone you know. If we truly want to end child sexual abuse, this is where we need to put our efforts.
If you want to help in this fight, there are a number of more effective ways to devote your time and resources than groups like BAP. Consider volunteering or donating to the Court-Appointed Special Advocates for Children of Northeast Indiana (CASA; neincasa.net) or Prevent Child Abuse America (preventchildabuse.org). If you are a biker who would like to maintain your association with that community, I have worked with excellent chapters of Bikers Against Child Abuse (bacaworld.com).
If you are interested in the kind of research and educational initiatives that are working to end child abuse, you can visit solutionsnetwork.psu.edu.
Above all, support the police and district attorneys attempting to investigate and prosecute these cases. Their job is difficult enough without organizations like BAP making it even more challenging.
