Q: Recently we replaced our front door, and it looks great. The old door was leaking air and we had trouble getting it to close properly because of the threshold being old and loose. I did it myself with the help of my brother and everything went well, we reused the lock set so we could finish in one day.
I’m planning on replacing the lock set but have been considering a keyless lock. Are they secure and is it a good idea? Scott
A: Keyless lock sets have become popular because of their versatility and convenience. In the past we would have a key and would make copies for the cleaning lady or for relatives to have access and these were frequently lost. Often we would hide a key outside, so that service people could gain access or even the neighbor, to get in to water the plants when you’re on vacation.
Generally smart locks operate the dead bolt of the door so a regular door handle is required to open the door, but they also make an all in one unit with knob and deadbolt. With a keyless or remote lock, an access code is required to open the lock to gain entry and smart locks can be expensive. They operate off the Wi-Fi system and can be operated remotely with your phone or internet access. You can change the code remotely and it can signal you if unauthorized access it tried. You can also change the code to allow a service person access, then change it again after they leave. These smart locks can also notify you when someone comes and when they leave, that way you can keep track of when someone is accessing your home.
Some of the down sides are they are battery powered, so if the batteries are worn you can not operate the lock. If your Wi-Fi goes down, you will not have remote access and if you’re far away, this can be a problem. Smart locks cannot be picked, but there is the potential for hacking but they can notify you or authorities when some unauthorized users are attempting entry. It is good advice to have a secondary way of getting into the house, like another door with a key lock.
