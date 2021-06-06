I was scanning the May 2 e-edition of The Herald Republican which serves Steuben County in Indiana, when something unexpected caught my eye. There was an article about an essay contest to honor Sojourner Truth. The contest was in conjunction with the unveiling of a statue to the abolitionist and suffragette on June 6 in Angola, Indiana. Later, I learned that the unveiling would climax a whole week in honor of Truth. The Tuesday before the unveiling, Pokagon State Park was having an Underground Railroad Hike. This is just one of several activities and events that will be held during the special week.
While I am familiar with Sojourner Truth’s story, I was not aware that she had any connection with Steuben County. As it turns out, Truth spent about a month in the county in 1861, and on June 2 gave a speech at the Steuben County Courthouse. She stayed at one of the Underground Railroad safe houses in the area. The statue to be uncovered on June 6 was commissioned by the Angola Coalition.
When I was reading the May 2 e-edition of The Herald Republican, I had certain expectations of what type of articles I would find. They would be similar to the one I had found in previous editions. had no expectation about finding an article about Sojourner Truth. When I came upon it, I stopped scanning and began to read in detail. Because it was unexpected, it was more likely to get my complete attention.
The unexpected has a way of breaking into our lives and disrupting our routines. On the one hand, such interruptions can be seen as negatives that we wish would go away or just ignore. On the other hand, they can be seen as positives that would invite us to turn aside and find out more about them. How we choose to respond to the unexpected can make all the difference. When I found the unexpected article about the unveiling of the statue of Sojourner Truth, rather than hurrying on to the next article, I took the time to read it in full. And I am glad I did. I learned something new about Angola, Steuben County, Indiana, and Sojourner Truth.
As we think about the unexpected in our lives, it might be important to note that frequently in the Scriptures and in Christian history and tradition, God has a way of coming in the unexpected. Moses was tending sheep when God came to him in a burning bush. God’s suggestion for Joshua to defeat Jericho was unexpected. God instructed the Prophet Samuel to pick Jesse’s youngest son rather than his oldest as everyone expected. God’s choice of David to defeat Goliath was unexpected.
There are times that God wants to get our attention as we are busy going about our normal routines. He may want to give us a word of encouragement and hope. He may want us to do something. He may want to convict us. Or He just may want to let us know that He cares and we are precious in His sight. And how does God get our attention? Through the unexpected!
All of us have unexpected experiences. Sometimes they are just serendipities that make our life a little more enjoyable. Sometimes they give us new insights and information. Sometimes they bring negative changes. And then there are the times they are God trying to get our attention.
