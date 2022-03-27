”Do not be anxious about anything but in every situation by prayer and petition with thanksgiving present your requests to God. And the peace of God which transcends all understanding will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus.” (Phil 4:6-7)
”Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” (Isaiah 41:10)
There is now so much turmoil in our world that I feel my tears will never stop. Fortunately, or maybe not, I feel so emotional when I pray that, if you believe in “Gifts from God,” then I feel I must have the “Gift of Tears.” I have been told, by some from a learned religious background, I do. So, I truly thank our Father.
Needless to say, gift or not, this is my, perhaps, burden I carry with me to remind me to pray and pray often for others. I have a little ministry for praying for all animals, wild and domestic, and different prayer groups in which I send prayers for others to pray, along with me.
Yes, I have said to God, “I wish somehow, someway, my tears could stop all the pain of suffering people and animals are going through, however, I will never know, for sure, if He answers. That is where my faith has to come in to play.
Many times I have prayed and the moment I said “Amen,” the answer, I feel was placed upon my heart, soul and mind. Some may not believe me, but I know it is true. Then there is a prayer that God just does not seem to answer and it is a big one ... still waiting and I will wait, patiently, until, in His timing, the answer arrives.
So many are suffering right now, it is so very disturbing for me to even try and relate to Ukraine and what is going on with “her” people. I heard stories, growing up about WW I, the depression, and WW II. I look at my own children and grandchildren and think that no way could they comprehend the sorrows of those past times because we are so into ourselves, (playing games on a keyboard, make-believe, instant gratification and on and on!).
Fear encompasses me because I think of the people living in places with no bathrooms, cooking means, constant bombing, rubble filled hiding places, just imagine all the things we take for granted ... gone in a mere instant of a bomb crashing into your place of supposed safety.
Having friends who are so ill from COVID, young friends, still this is going on, and we miss our “entertainment” places, so we are back to the “old norm.” There is no “old norm.” Suffering is the new norm.
Then, after all this darkness, within my soul, that clutters my very being starts to subside, because, I have heard the song “And He will lift you up on eagle’s wings, bear you on the breath of dawn, make you to shine like the sun and hold you in the palm of His hands.” The Light has embraced me. I can settle my soul, I still can pray, if that is all I can do, then that is what I will do ... for everyone, foe, stranger, friend, good people, not so good people, and the world ... I want to suffer so I, too, can feel what the “suffering ones” feel, and “fear not” because I do believe that God is with all of his creation and he will uphold us with His righteous right hand. First, we must turn to Him!
So, hopefully, we will go forth each day, praying for strangers, loved ones, those fighting for their country, those afflicted with illness, those who suffer for whatever reason, God is right there with us! The Holy Spirit comforts us and Jesus, our Savior, saves us, if only we will turn to Him and accept Him. This world was planned ... God gave us “free will,” we messed up ... why don’t we try and do something about that! Starting with each and every person doing as He asks us ... be kind, be loving, be forgiving, turn the other cheek, do not be greedy, do not be selfish ... You know right from wrong. Let us stand fast in love and kindness and make this a better world, and listen to Our Father, in heaven.
May God bless you, your family, and any animals companions you may have.
