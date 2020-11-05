No question, October is the most striking and colorful month. Still, I think a close second is November. Yes, November. Certainly, in early November some trees are at, or have yet to reach, peak fall color. I’m looking at several hickories now, still full of leaves, that deep mustard yellow. Low-growing, flowering and red osier dogwoods around home have dropped just a few leaves and those remaining are that deep maroon.
Above and beyond, all the oaks are coming into their autumn own with reds, from scarlet to maroon to rusty. There is just enough green mottling in some oak leaves to add a nice contrast and give a nod to the summer sun that produced deep greens and all that energy big oaks hold.
Down low in woodlands, open meadows and wetlands, grasses and flowers are mostly seed-bearing, their leaves also producing fall yellows and reds. Their stems, now shedding leaves, add their own colors that tree trunks do not, yellow, gold, bronze, even bluish and purple haze.
Most flowers are done, but the few that remain, are eye catching in a world turning dark with earth tones. I walk about our prairie gardens and take note of new plants that appeared this year, those that were more robust, those that flowered well, and those that did not. Every year is different and springtime visions, following prescribed burns, planting native plugs, and pulling unwanted invasives, are now joyfully realized on November saunters and surveys of the home landscape.
While some plants may not have performed their best, none are a disappointment. They are plants and they respond differently to environmental factors. We provide the best setting for native plants and their natural communities to thrive. Each November we take stock on what worked, what could have been better. No disappointments, just differences in degrees of success.
I’m enamored every November at those few individual plants that for some reason found enough energy after a full year of sun to finally push some late autumn blooms. In a prairie patch along our lane, most all flowers have gone to seed, and their seeds even spent. There is one gray-headed coneflower, however, with four blooms that looks July fresh! Why was this one plant delayed when its neighbors have long since bloomed and their gray heads now with black seeds, have been picked by birds, or just dropped to the ground?
Asters are the final flowers to cast their light at the end of the growing season. There is a small white aster and the New England aster still hanging on in the prairie plantings further out in the wilds. The former has white, nickel-sized blooms with small yellow centers, and tend to fade into the background. The latter though, is quarter-sized, also with a center disk of small yellow petals, but with long blue to bluish-purple ray petals.
This New England aster shouts, “Look at me, I’m the last!” And look at them I do, but it wasn’t until I recently read how their petals tend to curl up and close at night that I take a second look. The author pointed out that when cold-blooded insects find it difficult to fly as temperatures drop, they may hunker down on a flower until the next day’s sun warms them again. Since asters tend to curl their petals at night, they become a great spot for some insects to take a snooze!
Now November, most insects are into their life cycle strategies to survive the winter. Few adults are active. I’m taking note, though, for next September’s cool nights. I’ll be checking out these asters for any bees, bugs or beetles bedding down for the night.
For now, our New England asters are the last to bloom, soon to seed, senesce, and wait for next year. I will enjoy them these first few weeks of November. When their blue flame flickers out, we say goodnight autumn.
