It can be difficult and inconvenient to take medicine repeatedly, especially when you need to take it several times daily and/or at a specific time. Not surprisingly, these challenges can lead to poor compliance and inadequate results from the medicine.
The problem may soon have a new therapeutic approach that could be a game-changer.
Many approaches have been explored to make life easier for patients living with chronic conditions that require them to take medication regularly, including implantable devices placed under the skin and nanogels placed on the skin have been tried with some limited success.
But something new called “small interfering RNA” (siRNA) with a long half-life has become available. It has shown some success in treating rare diseases such as transthyretin amyloidosis, which you have probably never heard of.
More recently, in treating the much more common problem of high cholesterol, a PCSK9 inhibitor called inclisiran has proven effective. One injection under the skin of inclisiran reduces LDL cholesterol by 50% for a period of 210 days.
The benefit of a new therapeutic siRNA called zilebesiran, injected under the skin in the treatment of high blood pressure is currently the subject of phase II clinical trials.
Zilebesiran is a double-stranded RNA. One of the strands is linked to a sugar, N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc), which protects the highly fragile siRNA and binds very strongly in the liver. The second strand binds to a specific area of the RNA to prevent synthesis of the precursor peptide of angiotensin, angiotensinogen. The resulting effect is suppression of the production of angiotensin I and II, which leads to a long-lasting lowering of blood pressure.
Phase I studies with zilebesiran have demonstrated a long-term effect, with a reduction of greater than 90% in circulating angiotensinogen over six months after a single dose of 800 mg.
Lasting reductions in blood pressure have been observed, with 24-hour blood pressure monitoring showing a reduction in systolic blood pressure of greater than 15 torr at eight weeks after administration of a single dose of zilebesiran.
Zilebesiran was also said to be well-tolerated, with only mild to moderate reactions at the site of the injection and no serious treatment-related adverse events, low blood pressure episodes, or significant changes in kidney or liver function.
Since interfering RNA acts slowly, zilebesiran would not be suitable for people who are having a hypertensive crisis. The fact that it blocks the renin-angiotensin system for a very long period of time also poses the question of how to reverse its blood pressure lowering effects if necessary.
The lasting effects might pose a potential safety problem in circumstances involving patients in a state of lowered blood or body fluid volume and low blood pressure. Those patients can require rapid blood pressure raising interventions to prevent illness or even death.
In recent rat studies of treatment when the blood pressure goes too low, fludrocortisone (Florinef) and a high-salt diet were both successful in gradually increasing blood pressure, which returned to its baseline levels in 5 to 7 days. However, this rate of response would be inadequate in an urgent clinical situation.
So, intravenous fluids and drugs in a hospital setting would be needed if the blood pressure became too low.
Encouragingly, the Alnylam Pharmaceuticals laboratory that created zilebesiran has also come up with an antidote: Reversir. It is a GalNAc-conjugated, single-stranded, high-affinity oligonucleotide that achieves effective reversal of siRNA activity in 24 hours.
Zilebesiran is being studied in phase 2 trials in patients with mild to moderate hypertension not taking other antihypertensive drugs and in patients whose blood pressure is not controlled in spite of usual blood pressure medications.
The studies are called KARDIA-1 and KARDIA-2. They are currently ongoing and recruiting patients as close as Valparaiso, Indiana.
As you might imagine with a new technology like this, there is much to learn before this medicine or medicines like it will become commonplace in the treatment of high blood pressure.
It is important to remember that we try to control high blood pressure to help decrease the long-term effects of high blood pressure. These include heart attacks and strokes, as well as avoiding crisis problems like brain bleeds.
Whether or not zilebesiran will reduce the incidence of cardiovascular events and deaths remains to be seen. That information will come only after more widespread use of the drug after approval by the Food and Drug Administration regarding safety and effectiveness.
