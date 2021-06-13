A collection of sports memorabilia lines Steve Kramer’s basement walls, a tribute to a professional baseball player, scout and high school coach — his father.
Kramer of Kendallville is the son of the late Norm Kramer, a Tell City native who was a standout in high school as a basketball and baseball player.
“Dad was a man of quiet confidence — basically shy, but a motivator,” Steve said. “He was a jovial jock, a great storyteller with a sense of humor.”
Norm graduated from Tell City High School in 1942, and like his two older brothers, joined the military during World War II. (His oldest brother, Marion, died in France and is buried at Epinal American Cemetery, Dinozé, France.)
Norm served with the U.S. Marines from 1942-1945, surviving harrowing experiences in the Solomon Islands campaign and the Battle of Bougainville in the Pacific Theater.
After his military service, Norm signed a contract as a right-handed pitcher with the St. Louis Browns (a team that in 1954 became the Baltimore Orioles).
Norm pitched for several minor league teams, including the Durham Bulls, a North Carolina squad that earned fame because of the 1988 movie “Bull Durham,” starring Kevin Costner, Tim Robbins and Susan Sarandon.
One of Norm’s best baseball memories was relieving Hall of Famer ace pitcher Robin Roberts during an exhibition game against state prison inmates. Norm’s coach told him to pitch from the stretch “because they like to steal.”
With only 16 major-league teams at the time, compared to the 30 today, several minor league squads in the 1940s and 1950s were as talented as today’s major league ball clubs. Norm always believed had he been born 50 years later, he would have made it to the majors.
Steve said his dad was a “talented control pitcher,” with three pitches — fastball, curve and knuckleball. But an arm injury in 1951 ended his career after six years in the minor leagues.
During the off-season, Norm attended Butler University, playing basketball for legendary coach Tony Hinkle. He completed his bachelor’s degree in 1952.
Norm then began a career in teaching and coaching baseball and basketball in various Indiana communities.
While at Southwestern High School in Shelbyville, Norm was approached by legendary professional baseball scout Tony Lucadello about scouting for the Philadelphia Phillies. (Lucadello was a scout for the Chicago Cubs from 1943-1957 and for the Phillies from 1957-1989. During his career, Lucadello signed 52 players who made it to the majors, including Hall of Famers Ferguson Jenkins and Mike Schmidt.)
Norm jumped at the chance to scout part-time for the Phillies, beginning in 1961. He kept his teaching and coaching duties, scouting from April to October.
Steve said his dad attended hundreds of high school and college baseball games and was known by every coach in the Midwest. He served as a scout for the Phillies for 33 years.
“Dad knew everyone. Coaches, scouts and sports legends would visit our home, such as Lucadello and Dallas Green (who managed the Phillies to the World Series title in 1980, the first in the franchise’s 98-year history).
Steve remembers multiple scouting trips with his dad. “Being exposed to baseball at such a young age, baseball was all I wanted,” he said.
Norm had multiple major league signees. The biggest star he discovered was Scott Rolen of Jasper, the 1993 Indiana Mr. Baseball, who also was the runner-up that year for Mr. Basketball. Rolen committed to play basketball for the University of Georgia, but was selected by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 1993 baseball amateur draft. After the Phillies increased its bonus offer, Rolen chose baseball.
“Dad found Rolen, but Lucadello, the Phillies national scout, also attended the signing. They met Rolen and his parents at a hotel in a neighboring town. The Phillies wired the money (signing bonus) to a local bank. Dad went to the bank, picked up the briefcase that contained six figures in cash. Dad said he was more nervous about this than he was fighting the Japanese in World War II.
“Dad told Rolen if he signed, the briefcase was his to take. Rolen opened the briefcase, smiled, and signed.”
A third baseman, Rolen was the 1997 National League Rookie of the Year and a seven-time All-Star. In 2006, Rolen won a World Series championship as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals.
Norm was awarded his own World Series ring when the Phillies won its first franchise title in 1980, defeating the Kansas City Royals in six games. The diamond-studded ring is Steve’s prize possession in his memorabilia collection.
The greatest pitcher Norm signed was Tom Underwood of Kokomo, who was in the majors from 1974-1984. Tom’s younger brother, Pat, made his major league debut as a pitcher against Tom, the only time that’s happened in baseball history.
Among others Norm signed were Mickey Morandini of Indiana University, who was in the majors from 1990-2000, and Dave Doster of New Haven, who made his major league debut with the Phillies in 1996.
Norm is quoted in two books about the art of baseball. In “Diamonds in the Rough,” the story of Lucadello’s amazing career, the author mentions Lucadello and Norm scouting East Noble High School star pitcher Ben VanRyn, who was later drafted by the Montreal Expos in 1990. (VanRyn had a 10-year professional baseball career. He debuted in the majors in 1996.)
Norm retired as a scout for the Phillies in 1994.
A career as a science teacher and coach took Norm from Decker, to Tell City, to Southwestern High School in Shelbyville, to Lane Junior High in Fort Wayne, then to Fort Wayne Snider High School. He retired as an educator in 1985.
Among his highlights as a coach were Tell City’s back-to-back regional basketball crowns in 1959, 1960, a big accomplishment for a small school. In Fort Wayne, he was the first coach to take a Connie Mack team to the national tournament in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.
Norm was inducted into the Tell City Athletics Hall of Fame and the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame. He also is a member of the Fort Wayne Old Timer’s Association Hall of Fame and the Northeast Indiana Baseball Hall of Fame.
Steve, a graduate of Fort Wayne Snider High School, had his own success in high school baseball and was awarded a full baseball scholarship to Bowling Green University. But he never made it to the professional level.
Norm died July 22, 1999, at the age of 74. His wife, Maxine, died in 2010. She was 80.
“I will think of my dad on this Father’s Day (Sunday, June 20),” Steve said. “People have called him many things — a veteran, patriot, coach, teacher, college basketball player, minor league baseball player, Phillies scout, Hall of Famer, public speaker and local sports legend. But what I remember most was that he was a family man. I recall the vacations, the hunting and fishing trips, our huge summer garden in the backyard and cutting wood with him.
“Those little things were huge influences on me,” said Steve, the husband, father of two and grandfather of two. “Those times with Dad were priceless. I still have those precious memories.”
