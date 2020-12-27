In my effort to multi-task, I listen to podcasts while I walk or drive. Sometimes the podcasts are educational and sometimes they are entertaining. Sometimes, they are both.
One of the podcasts that has occupied much of my attention is called TWIV, which stands for “This Week in Virology.” It has been in existence for 12 years. But it had a relatively minor audience until the COVID-19 pandemic came along to focus so much attention on what viruses are and what might be done about them.
The podcast is produced and hosted by Vincent Racaniello, who is an academic virologist. He is joined by other scientists with expertise in virology and immunology as well as a weekly visit with New York Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Daniel Griffin, who provides insight into the more clinical aspects of our current situation.
Obviously, a great deal of the time and energy of the podcast is concentrated on SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. While that is certainly the hot topic, they manage to throw in some other virus discussions and explanations of the science that supports (or refutes) the statements and conclusions about viral diseases, especially COVID-19.
The panel of scientists reads and responds to letters submitted to them, sometimes with surprising results.
Recently, a letter included a song by Gina Browning and Joe Illick, which should be sung to the tune of “Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer” capturing the holiday spirit while lamenting the past year.
They called their song “The COVID Song” part of which I have copied below for your entertainment.
+++
COVID, the new pandemic,
Started in a furry bat,
And if you’ve ever had it,
You know it can lay you flat.
COVID-19, the illness,
Comes from SARS-CoV-2
And if you want to stop it,
This is all you have to do:
Wash your hands and wear a mask
Over your mouth and nose,
Keep at least six feet apart,
You can’t get COVID from a fart.
COVID, the new pandemic,
Started in a furry bat.
If we all work together,
We can lay the virus flat.
Happy Holidays to all,
Staying safe at home,
Sharing love and Zoom and cheer,
Then we’ll be together next year!
If we all help each other,
While we get the new vaccine,
We’ll let go of 2020,
And say goodbye to COVID-19.
+++
As we all look forward to 2021, we need to count our blessings and hope the vaccines will help us to get back to a more normal life allowing close contact with family and friends.
In the meantime, please stay at home and away from in-person holiday gatherings as much as possible. If you must leave home, stay two arm lengths apart, wear masks, and keep hands sanitized.
Let’s all do our part to have a safe and Happy New Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.