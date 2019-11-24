“It is not the law that makes a person pleasing in my Father’s eye, but the love a person has in his or her heart. A person who loves will keep God’s law because it tells people to treat God and all His creatures with respect. But love goes far beyond that. Love inspires a person to give over and above what is demanded by the law, and to share one’s gifts and treasures with others who have little and who are hurting.” (Quote taken from “Joshua The Homecoming” by Fr. Joseph F. Girzone Copyright 1999)
I am so very thankful to God that He introduced me to Fr. Joseph Girzone, a Catholic priest who wrote quite a few books and traveled the world giving talks about Jesus.
Little did I know when a woman at church gave me the first book, “Joshua,” that I would really need to read those books over the course of time. Life dishes out things and without those books to turn to, along with my prayer life and my faith, I would be very sad!
Fr. Joseph advocated different denominations holding services together and even though he wrote in a “fiction” style as to Joshua, who is Jesus in the modern world of today, those services did happen.
In one of the books, Fr. Joseph writes about a Priest, who I assume is Joshua, eventually becoming the Pope and thus holds an Ecumenical service. My husband and I attended a joint service with a Rabbi who is a woman and the Bishop of Northern Indiana, of the Catholic faith, right here in Fort Wayne. I was so very thrilled to attend.
I know Jesus wants us to love and care for all ... and it is with this I tell you a story (as Joshua retells parables in some of Fr. Joseph’s book). I make a feeble attempt to relate my “story.”
Some of my answered prayers:
Because I listened to God ... My husband and I moved to a different area in a hospital waiting area, not long ago ... God introduced us to a new person in our life and there was joy for all three of us! That joy would not have come about without us listening. I am thankful, we, all three, listened!
Because I wear the hats I do people say kind things to me. So I continue to wear my hats as an ice breaker so to speak. I think God encourages me to wear those hats so I am thankful, I listened!
Sadness many times encompasses my life. A severe illness of family members, illness of friends of many years and other everyday “life happenings,” these all wear my soul down.
I had breast cancer and out of that experience I have been able to take what little creative talent I have and make things for patients to try and brighten their days. I am thankful!
People touch my heart and soul with their kindness by the beautiful cards and words they write to me. I am thankful!
Strangers I meet at different places become my friends; because I had a terrible heart condition that God healed by directing my cardiologist to prescribe the medicine that remodeled my heart 10 years ago and because of that heart condition I have friends from all over the world who communicate with me.
I relate this, so others will join me in reaching out to all they meet by caring, loving, sharing and forgiving each other, thus serving God.
We serve Him by doing as He commands us to do for our human earthly family and all our precious animals both wild and domestic and, yes, even taking care of our environment. Everyone and everything on earth is in God’s family and we need to be so very thankful for all He has given to us and show Him how much we love Him by sharing our gifts and treasures with others.
Soon we all will be celebrating the Thanksgiving that started all those many years ago when our country was new. How many of us really give much thought to how thankful the early folks were to have just survived?
Most of us do much more than survive in the world of today. Yet, there are still those who have no place to lay their head or fill their hungry bodies and souls with food for life or the spiritual food they need. Some get by, just barely surviving.
I am so very thankful to God for the joys I have in life and I am also thankful for the sorrows I have had. For through those sorrows in life I have grown. God has not given those sorrows to me or to you ... it is life. God gave us free will, and sometimes we do not talk things over with God and listen we blunder.
However, He is always there with the answers we need ... but we have to listen, love, forgive, care and turn everything over to Him.
That is very hard to do but we need to try to “Give It All Over to God.” What a blessing and awakening will be granted and we will be blessed!
Blessed and Happy Thanksgiving to you and your families and remember ... Every day is a Thanksgiving when we love God and follow His guidance in loving each other.
