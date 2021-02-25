In 2019, Indiana produced 1.29 million tons of hay from 520,000 acres, ranking 33rd in the nation for all hay production, according to the National Ag Statistics Survey.
Forages are the third most important crop in Indiana, following corn and soybeans, respectively.
Starting Friday, March 5, and running each Friday through April 16, Purdue Extension and Forage Industry Specialists will be hosting a variety of forage-related topics in a Forage Forum.
These virtual educational sessions will start at 12 noon EST and go for one hour.
The cost is free, but registration is required at: https://bit.ly/2LlPnZK.
The forum topics include:
• March 5 — Soils and Fertilizing;
• March 12 — Forage Species Selection;
• March 19 — Pasture Development and Renovation;
• March 26 — Making Quality Dry Hay;
• April 2 — Making Quality Haylage & Balelage;
• April 9 — Properly Manage Pastures; and
• April 16 — Rotational Grazing.
If you have any questions, please reach out to me at eberry@purdue.edu or call (260) 925-2562.
