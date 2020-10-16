Levi, 7, asked his mother Erin, “Did you just want to have kids so you could get flowers all the time?” She replied, “Yes.”
Here are more stories from Erin Raatz of Fort Wayne.
During after-school care for the elementary kids, Erin commented, “Wow, it’s so quiet in here!” One of the elementary students responded, “Well, we are on technology! It’s a wonderful thing!”
Henry, 4, told Erin, “The other day I found a grasshopper and his leg fell off.” Erin said, “Oh, haha!” Henry replied, “It wasn’t funny.”
One day Henry woke Erin up to tell her: “I closed the toilet lid so your toothbrush doesn’t get dirty from all the pee water drops.”
Linda McCoy of Albion shared this story about her great-granddaughter, Sutton, 3, who was staying with Grandma Lori in Auburn for a promised sleep-over. Sutton came running into the kitchen to say, “Grandma, Grandma, I just saw Trump walk by!” She had been sitting in the window seat facing North Main Street. “Sutton, why do you think it was Trump?” her grandmother asked. “I could tell by the blond hair!” Sutton replied. Sutton is also the little girl mentioned in a previous column who is always keeping a watch out for flags so that she can say the Pledge of Allegiance.
During the day, Tia, 3, said, “Oh, look, there is half a moon. Oh ... found the other half!” And she pointed toward the other side of the sky at the sun. — Courtney Zuehsow (mother of Tia) of rural Garrett
Vi was in the car with her granddaughters when the topic, “How old is Grandmother?” came up. Vi replied, “I’m twice as old as Daddy.” So of course the question that followed was, “How old is Daddy?” The answer was 32 so they came up with 64. “I’m exactly 32 years older than Daddy,” Vi said. Maria, 4, said, “No, Grandmother can’t be older than Daddy.” Her older sister argued, “Yes, she is!” But Maria insisted, “No, Daddy is taller!” But Eva reasoned, “If nobody could be taller than their mother, they would just be weenie!” — Vi Wysong of rural Wawaka
Thank you for your letters, by U.S. mail and email. Your stories are cherished; by sharing your stories and photos through this column you can brighten the lives of many people. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Also, please share this column with friends and family — Maybe they will have stories to share, too!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.