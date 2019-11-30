Kevin Kimpel of Butler is on his way to visiting 100 countries. I had the pleasure of writing a feature about him which appeared Sunday, Nov. 17.
He has visited more than 80 countries so far and has had countless positive interactions with “regular” people.
“People are people,” he told me, “and they want the same things we do: food to eat, places to stay and to have fun.”
Kimpel believes the world is better off when people travel and interact with other cultures.
You could call that a type of public diplomacy — the idea of building bridges of understanding between people of other countries, not solely through government-to-government relations.
“There are a handful of people who want to pit groups against groups,” he says. The world becomes a better place “when regular folks find out that there are regular folks across the world.”
Not everyone is able to travel. And some people prefer not to leave their community or country.
But I would argue that everyone — close to home or far away — can benefit from meeting and interacting with people of other cultures. It adds so much to life!
That is why my husband and I — and countless other families — open our home to exchange students and travelers. This year we are hosting Leith, 16, of Tunisia. Leith is an AFS exchange student on a full YES scholarship provided by the U.S. Department of State. YES scholarships are also available to U.S. students. For more information see yesprograms.org.
We have hosted AFS YES students for many years and are incredibly grateful to East Noble School Corp. for the way it welcomes them. I am also very thankful for all the area AFS host families and volunteers.
Each year a joint initiative of the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Education is International Education Week promotes the benefits of international education and exchange. This year IEW was Nov. 18-22. East Noble’s exchange students took full advantage of IEW with presentations at East Noble and Central Noble schools.
Leith of Tunisia, Omer and Duru of Turkey and Yoya of Japan spent Nov. 20 at East Noble Middle School with Patrick Luttman’s students and Nov. 21 at Central Noble High School with Randy Handshoe’s students. Some of them also gave programs at East Noble High School.
At East Noble Middle School the exchange students met with 7th and 8th grade world and U.S. history classes — more than 300 students.
“The best part of the day for the students was when the presenters introduced themselves in their country’s language,” Luttman said. “It was an eye opener to many of the students on how hard it would be to learn a different language.”
Luttman also said the middle school students enjoyed learning about each country’s history, food, music and dance.
“As a school we are always excited when this day comes so our students can get a better understanding of how the world works outside of the United States,” he said.
Handshoe said about 150 Central Noble students attended presentations in Central Noble: two world history classes, two government classes, one 7th grade history class. “And then we had about 50 extra attendees from various other classes in the high school by request because this has been such a popular event for me over the past seven years,” he added.
The highlight for Handshoe “is the personal student-to-student interaction” he sees.
“The exchange students are wonderful emissaries for their countries and I had several seniors today talk about some of the memorable students we have had visit over the last few years. Some of them still communicate through social media. I can’t say enough good things about doing this!”
If you would like to have a presentation by an exchange student or discuss the possibility of welcoming an exchange student into your home for all or part of a school year — or if you would like to volunteer in a different way — please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or contact any current AFS host family or volunteer, including Dr. Phil and Monica Corbin, Aaron and Jennifer Edwards and David and Debra Hockley, all of Kendallville.
During his travels, Kimpel, the world traveler I wrote about Nov. 17, has found that people around the world separate what a country’s government does and what individuals do.
“I have never hidden my American citizenship status and have never been mistreated for being an American,” he says. “I have been welcomed by Hindus, Buddhists, Communists and Muslims. And I would welcome them to my home, too.”
To help ensure that the benefits of public diplomacy continue here in northeast Indiana we need host families for next year as well as people willing to volunteer in other ways. More information can be found at afsusa.org and yesprograms.org.
During this season of gratitude — and throughout the year — I offer a heartfelt thank you to host families and to the schools that welcome exchange students so that area residents — whether or not they travel — have the opportunity to think globally and act locally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.