Diabetes mellitus is a very complex disorder, or more like a group of disorders that involve the way our bodies manage our metabolism. This includes much more than just keeping blood sugar within an acceptable range. But that is generally the goal.
You have likely heard that there are types of diabetes and the one I want to discuss here is called type 2 diabetes. It is characterized by a poor response to the insulin produced by the pancreas or injected through the skin, so called insulin resistance.
The treatment of type 2 diabetes can be as simple as diet management and weight control or so complex that the blood sugar is never truly under control.
So, keeping in mind that old adage, “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” recent research suggests that among animal protein foods, low-fat dairy consumption may minimize the risk of developing type 2 diabetes while red meat raises that risk.
The findings were from an umbrella review of 13 dose-response meta-analyses of prospective cohort studies concluding that a plant-based diet with limited meat, moderate fish, eggs, and full-fat dairy, and habitual consumption of yogurt, milk, or low-fat dairy, might represent the most feasible, sustainable, and successful population strategy to help prevent type 2 diabetes.
The previous evidence and dietary recommendations for type 2 diabetes prevention are mainly based on the appropriate consumption of plant foods: high amounts of the fiber-rich ones and low consumption of the refined ones as well as those rich in free sugars.
Reduction of saturated fat sources like butter and cream and replacement with plant-based poly- and monounsaturated fat sources like non-tropical vegetable oils had also been studied and recommended.
The new findings are in line with the Mediterranean diet in that, while plant-based, it also limits red-meat consumption, but not all animal-based foods, and has consistently been associated with a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes. Vegetarian diets have also been associated with a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes, but far less evidence is available for that.
The 13 meta-analyses included 175 risk ratios for type 2 diabetes incidence for the consumption of total meat, red meat, white meat, processed meats, fish, total dairy, full-fat dairy, low-fat dairy, milk, cheese, yogurt, or eggs.
Significant increases in the risk of developing type 2 diabetes were found for consumption of 3.5 ounces/day of total meat and red meat and with 1.75 ounces/day of processed meats. A borderline increased risk was also seen for 1.75 ounces/day of white meat.
The opposite was found for dairy foods. Intake of 7 ounces/day of total dairy, low-fat dairy, milk, or 3.5 ounces/day of yogurt seemed to decrease the development of diabetes.
Nonsignificant effects were found for 7 ounces/day of full-fat dairy and for 1 ounce/day of cheese. Fish consumption also had no significant association with type 2 diabetes risk nor did one egg per day, but evidence quality was low.
These relationships could change with alterations in the amounts consumed, especially since the reasons for these positive and negative associations are not clear.
It has been suggested that dairy products contain several nutrients, vitamins, and other components, such as calcium and vitamin D, that have potential beneficial effects on glucose metabolism.
In particular, whey proteins in milk have a well-known beneficial effect on the regulation of the rise of glucose levels in the blood after meals, and also on the control of appetite and body weight.
The probiotics found in yogurt have also been linked to protective effects against weight gain and obesity, which may help account for the beneficial role of yogurt in type 2 diabetes prevention.
Meat contains cholesterol, saturated fatty acids, and iron, which can promote subclinical inflammation and oxidative stress, which may in turn, affect insulin sensitivity. Processed meats also contain nitrates, nitrites, and sodium that can contribute to pancreatic cell damage and vascular dysfunction, possibly affecting insulin sensitivity. This is less of a problem with white meat (poultry) than red meats such as beef, lamb, and pork.
A diet of only foods of plant origin does not automatically equate to foods that are good for diabetes prevention. Solid evidence has demonstrated that plant foods that are refined and/or rich in free sugars like white bread, biscuits, and sweetened beverages are as harmful as red and processed meats for diabetes incidence and progression.
Perhaps the Mediterranean diet combined with exercise and weight control would be the best plan for those of us with a family history of type 2 diabetes.
