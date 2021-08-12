Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 85F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy in the evening, then thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.