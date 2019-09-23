I’m feeling uninspired to pull together a coherent thought this week, so here’s a couple random thoughts I’ve had in the last week that are hopefully entertaining or thought-provoking:
• Why is the homecoming crowning done at halftime and not before the football game? I swear that I’ve been to places where they introduce the court and do the crowning before the game starts.
By halftime, all the football players — since usually at least one football player is on the court — are all gross and sweaty. It’s dark. Half of the people leave the stands to go to the bathroom or grab some food. If you did it before the game, right before kickoff, you’d have a full, attentive audience.
• Back in the day when money was worth more than it is today, what did they say when they wanted to throw out a big number? Like today we say, “I’ll bet you a million dollars that’s wrong!” but that would have been an obscene amount of money back in the day.
For example, there’s the anecdote that Thomas Edison offered Nikola Tesla $50,000 (approximately $12 million in modern dollars) to design more efficient electric dynamos and, when Tesla did it and presented the designs, Edison claimed he had been joking (because Edison is a jerk).
So maybe kids in the 1800s would bet their friends $1,000 that they couldn’t do whatever.
• If the federal government raised the eligibility age on Social Security and Medicare to 67 or 70, wouldn’t that be a huge cost increase to business?
This was one thing proposed in a Republican budget that Rep. Jim Banks has been working on and promoting. Along with cutting spending in basically every category (except military) and cutting taxes more (because why not?), it proposes raising the eligibility age for those social programs.
While it’s fiscally a good move for the federal government, wouldn’t that just push significant new cost onto business, which typically provides insurance for most Americans until retirement? Considering that older people are more likely to develop costly medical conditions, it would foreseably be a huge new expense to business if more employees have to keep working into their late 60s and, therefore, stay on the company benefits plan longer.
• How much plastic do we actually use? Plastic waste has been getting a lot of attention lately as an environmental issue, because plastic takes an extremely long time to degrade. I can’t say I’m some hardcore environmentalist — I have always tried to avoid using Styrofoam because that stuff never degrades — but I have been noticing more often how much plastic I consume in a single day.
I’ve been thinking about doing a short-term project just for my own edification where I would save every piece of plastic I throw out for one week, just to see how much piles up. Part of me is like “Ehhh, I bet it wouldn’t even be one garbage bag” but then another part of me knows it’s probably much, much more than that. Maybe a topic for a future column?
• There’s a lot of jobs I would never want to do, but I think the top of that list has to be dentist. No offense to the many dentists around the area, but the prospect of staring into people’s gross mouths all day and sticking sharp implements into their faces, I just couldn’t do it.
• If you were able to stop time, but were still able to move around, I believe the universe would be destroyed when time re-started.
From physics, we know that force equals mass times acceleration and that’s measured in Joules — the unit of energy — a kilogram-meter per second squared.
Since time is frozen, you’d set the bottom of that equation to zero. But dividing by zero gives you an infinite solution.
So, therefore, anything you touched, any step you took, even the breath you expel from your mouth, would create an infinite force because there would be mass moving in zero time. If time ever restarted, that infinite force would then, in my reckoning, obliterate the universe.
• No scripted TV show should run past 10 seasons. Jerry Seinfeld famously said the decision to end his sitcom after nine seasons was about timing and, being a stand-up comedian, he understood ending on a high note.
According to a handy Wikipedia list, there are/have been only 38 scripted primetime shows that have run longer than 10 seasons. But The Simpsons, which tops the list at 30 seasons, hasn’t been good since about season 10. Big Bang Theory recently ended at 12 seasons, but the last two were arguably the worst.
Here’s a list of shows currently still on air with more than 10 seasons. Law and Order: SVU; Family Guy; NCIS; Grey’s Anatomy; American Dad; Criminal Minds; and Supernatural. Are any of these good any more?
Also, side note, Stranger Things season three was bad and this show, after starting strong, needs to end very soon because it’s lost all its magic.
