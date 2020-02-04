Terry uses gray days to focus on genealogy.
Sometimes as I work in the kitchen, near the table where he is poring over documents, most of them online, my thoughts are interrupted by the announcement of another member of royalty or U.S. president with whom we are connected, however remotely.
Chances are you and/or your neighbors are also connected — somehow — with European monarchs or U.S. presidents. If you cast a wide enough net, you probably can claim someone rich or powerful as a “cousin.”
Much of Terry’s research is through church records. One hundred seventy-five years ago, two of Terry’s third great-grandfathers were among the founders of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Avilla. Some of their descendants remain active members of Immanuel to this day.
Terry’s parents were from Avilla and Woodburn and many of their ancestors were involved with the founding of Lutheran churches. Many Lutheran churches in this area have members who are cousins of ours, however distant. Relatives and church members interested in genealogy share their findings with each other.
A number of years ago, Terry discovered that it appears the great-great grandparents of Ann Dunham, the mother of Barack Obama, lived in Indiana and were Lutheran.
Terry shared that information with our children. One of them said to Terry, with amazement, “You mean we are related to Barack Obama?”
That brings a smile, but it makes the point about the random connections that come from genealogy.
Also, connected with genealogy are wonderful old newspapers and newspaper stories. Recently Terry came across a copy of the “Record Of The Times,” a semi-weekly newspaper, dated Saturday morning, Dec. 9, 1876, Vol. 1, No. 5.
Neither of us had been aware of this newspaper — which was published every Wednesday and Saturday by George W. Roof. How nice it is to have a copy that some ancestor carefully tucked away.
The newspaper’s office was “Over Beckman’s Jewelry Store” and the newspaper’s cost was “five cents per week,” payable semi-monthly.
Advertising ranged from 3 cents a line to $1.50 a column and took up most of the four-page, tabloid-style publication.
Heads up, this is hands down the best ad of all:
Whene’re you wish an easy shave,
As good as barber ever gave,
Just call on us, at our saloon,
At morn, or eve, or busy noon.
We curl and dress the hair with grace,
To suit the contour of the face.
Our room is neat, our towels clean,
Scissors sharp, and razors keen,
And everything, we think, you’ll find
To suit the taste and please the mind;
And all our art or skill can do,
If you’ll just call, we’ll do for you.
DIGGINS BROTHERS.
Terry said the Diggins brothers are ancestors of Kendallville attorney Dan Diggins.
And how about this for a birth announcement:
A new uncle informs us that our inquiry of “Who’s next?” elicited the following: To the wife of George Hartsuck, 7 a.m., a lightning-jerker, of the male persuasion; weight 10 lbs. Who’s the next lucky man?
Record Of The Times carried the railroad schedule or “Time Card.” In Kendallville, four trains stopped daily going east; four stopped daily going west; three stopped daily going north and four daily going south. In Avilla, the B. and O. Railroad stopped three times daily going east and three times a day going west.
Also in Avilla, oysters of all grades and dishes “gotten up in first class style” were available at Oyster Bay, R. Stahl, proprietor. Also in the same ad, “The best fried oysters can be obtained at Reub’s.”
If you have been around a while you probably have heard newspaper people refer to a newspaper being “put to bed.” It means to finalize work so that it is ready to go to press.
Also, according to Collins online dictionary, “put to bed” can mean “to lock up the type form of a publication in the press before printing.”
Here is another good advertisement:
Adolph Adams, proprietor for this county, of the “Guests Equalized Spring Bed,” will be prepared shortly to furnish all who desire, this comfort and economy bed. The price is within the reach of all. The editor of this paper has had one in use in his family for nearly two years, and can recommend it highly.
The connections continue. It’s nice to know the editor was getting good sleep.
