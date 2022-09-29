Q: We have been trying to control moisture in the lower level of our 30-year-old home. Last weekend I was cleaning in a back storage room and found some mold on some winter clothing that was stored. That back room has no windows and is finished drywall and trim with an epoxy finished floor, so it a nice storage room.
I recognize that good air circulation is part of the problem so I set a box fan in the doorway and will turn it on periodically or put it on a timer. The current dehumidifier I have has been acting up, so I went and bought another unit and set it up.
My question is what should be the best humidity level setting to use in our lower level? The new dehumidifier you can set the desired humidity percentage.
Janet, a regular reader
A: If you look up the normal indoor humidity level and it will tell you normal is between 30% and 50%. Actually, it really can depend on the time of the year and where in your home.
Lower levels, basements even with full walkout walls of windows and doors, it is tough to get the percentage below 40% or 45%. Rooms like your upstairs bedrooms and recreation rooms, can be below 30% in the winter heating months, when the forced air furnace is on. Kitchen spaces can often normally be in the 50% range, even when you are not cooking.
The place of concern is normally when the percentage goes above 60% and there is no air circulating. These are prime characteristics for mold and mildew growth.
Regarding the setting of the dehumidifier in your lower level, set the setting at maybe 40% and see how long it takes until it turns itself off. In order to get an accurate feel for how the dehumidifier is doing, be sure and run a hose from the dehumidifier to a drain, or the tub will fill up and shut off until you empty the bucket. I would expect it to be less of a problem in the winter verses the summer, but the humidity level in your living spaces is good to monitor.
