Q: We have a garage across the road from our home at the lake and want to do some remodeling. The structure has been there for many years, and I want to fix it up compared to building a new one, which would cost an arm and a leg.
My problem is that the garage sits about 4 or 5” below the road surface that is about 45’ away. I have talked to a couple of contractors and they don’t seem very interested in pouring a new approach and drive to the street.
We also need to remove and pour the front section of the current garage space so the floor levels are level with the back. Our lot is a fairly level lot to put a drain in, but we don’t have anywhere to run it. One contractor suggested a drain that would run into a French drain. I did not quite understand that. What is a French drain? A reader in Steuben County
A: Your description is a little hard to follow, but I’ll attempt to give some pointers. If you’re trying to pour a new driveway to the street and the garage floor is lower than the street, a drain would be needed to remove run-off water. A French drain is nothing more than a trench that is filled with stone that will allow run-off water to perk or soak into the soil.
First thought is to dig a little into your lot to see the soil conditions. If it is clay or tightly compacted soil, for water to soak into the soil might be tough, but if it is more gravel sand composition, then it will be more successful. This mainly affects the size of the French drain, meaning that the more solid the soil type, the larger you need to make the French drain.
The other thought is if you are also going to replace the front part of the concrete inside the garage, make sure you install an expansion seam between the interior concrete and the exterior driveway, because they will expand and contract at different rates and you wouldn’t want to have any unnecessary cracking in the floor. Keepg in mind that concrete almost always cracks, you just want to control it as much as possible.
