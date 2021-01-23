It may seem hard to believe, but in two short months we will be in mid-March, and winter will have (hopefully) lost its (light) grip on us for the year. Victor Shelton, Natural Resource Conservation Service grazing specialist and agronomist, reminds us that now is the time to start thinking about frost seeding our pastures and hay fields:
Frost seeding is one of the least expensive ways to enhance the stand of legumes in your pastures. It is basically the process of broadcasting the legume seed onto the soil surface during the winter dormant months and letting nature do the rest of the work.
Frost seeding relies on the freezing-thawing action of the soil, which is honeycombing the soil surface with ice crystals. The soil surface expands and contracts, allowing the small seed to find a route into the ground. During warmer winters, you might not always get enough action, leaving the seed uncovered. The seed lying on the soil surface can be warmed enough by the sun to initiate germination, only to be killed by the next freeze. When the seed is protected by the soil it is not as likely to be impacted by the sun and is more likely to wait until the proper time to germinate.
In our area of Indiana, the ideal time is usually somewhere between Christmas and Valentine’s Day. And, if I really had my choice, I’d wait for a light snow on the ground and then do the sowing. The snow serves two good purposes. One, it helps “catch” the seed and transport it to the ground and two, it serves as a great marker for the tractor or ATV.
Competition is probably your next worst enemy for planting survival. Broadcast seeding or frost seeding into a heavy stand of grass usually results in less success. So, if you know you are going to be frost seeding legumes into a pasture, wait until after the forage has become dormant and then graze it down to about 3-4 inches to remove any excess growth. This will help the seed find its way to the soil surface and wait for that freezing action. Grazing closer to the soil surface also helps slow early spring growth of the grass so the legume seedling has a fighting chance.
That reminds me to mention, don’t hit those newly seeded fields with nitrogen in the spring, either. All this does is promote the grass growth in the sward and reduce those new legume seedlings’ chances. They won’t have the root base or energy stored up to compete with established grass, especially with grass that has a boost of nitrogen!
Clovers are probably the easiest legumes to frost-seed. The seed is small and slick and easily moves down through the residue/residual to the ground. If you already have some clover and are just enhancing what you have, then utilize improved varieties for the best results. If you don’t have any clover presently, then you should inoculate the seed with the appropriate rhizobium. The seed may germinate and thrive without it, but it will do so much better if it is present, especially if one of the goals for planting the legume is as a nitrogen source for the grass component of the stand
It is best to get a seeding recommendation and rates for the legumes from your local soil and water conservation district office or Extension office. Some legumes do better with particular types of livestock over others, some do better depending on the type of soil and drainage, and there are some differences depending on management.
Most legumes have good germination and purity rates normally, but that does vary some. The inert ingredient percentage needs to be accounted for with the purity. For example a lot with 98% germination and 97% purity with 33% inert (the coating) .98 x .97 x (1-33% or .67) = .63 (or 63%) of the lot is live seed. So if the desired pure live seed rate is six pounds per acre, 6/.63 = 9.5 pounds per acre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.