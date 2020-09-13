KENDALLVILLE — A high speed chase in western LaGrange County that ended with arrests of three people possibly responsible for more than 50 auto thefts around the region was the top story on kpcnews.com this past week.
The three suspects were originally booked on preliminary charged of attempted murder after allegedly ramming a police vehicle, although prosecutors later officially filed less serious counts in court on Wednesday.
According to the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office, local police officers were working on a multi-state, multi-agency auto theft investigation when they discovered the suspect vehicle in the parking lot of Alpha Building Supply just south of Shipshewana.
As officers with the sheriff’s office, Shipshewana Police Department, and Westview Schools Police Department approached the White Ford F350 truck in an attempted to question its occupants, the truck’s driver accelerated, striking a Sheriff’s vehicle head-on. The truck also grazed the Shipshewana vehicle as it drove away.
The truck then led police on a high-speed pursuit into the northwest portion of the county, at times reaching speeds well over 100 mph.
The suspect vehicle left the roadway near C.R. 450 N and C.R. 1000W and collided with two horses and a section of fence, killing one horse and injuring the other before coming to a stop.
Police arrested Katie Ann Shephard, 26, of Three Rivers, Michigan; Kyle Anton Miller, 33, of White Pigeon, Michigan; and Joshua Keith Webb, 31, of Constantine, Michigan.
When prosecutors filed official charges, each is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges from the case.
Here were the Top 10 most-read stories on kpcnews.com this past week:
1) High speed chase ends with three arrests — 10,139 pageviews
2) Classic car parade defies cancellation — 3,936 pageviews
3) LSC Communications closing Kendallville plant, 307 job losses expected — 3,845 pageviews (25,430 total)
4) Former Noble sheriff to lead Auburn police — 3,610 pageviews
5) Owner seeks buyer for Auburn Hotel — 3,585 pageviews
6) Man charged with felony battery for Hamilton Lake assault — 3,350 pageviews
7) Kendallville Trick or Treat event will be drive-thru — 2,776 pageviews
8) Burrell hearing continued to next year — 2,013 pageviews
9) COVID-19 ‘moderate to high’ in DeKalb County, lower elsewhere — 1,749 pageviews
10) Farmer recognized for river-friendly operation — 1,446 pageviews
On the KPC News Facebook page, stories about the sixth death from COVID-19 in Steuben County, the state’s first week of COVID-19 ratings and new COVID-19 deaths in both Steuben and DeKalb counties were the most read posts:
Sept. 5: (Shared from The Herald Republican) It’s the third death in Steuben County in 10 days and the ninth in the four-county area since Aug. 19 — 5,940 people reached, 16 reactions, seven shares, 30 comments
Sept. 3: In the state’s first weekly rating map released late Wednesday, DeKalb County was put into the orange for moderate to high spread, while other counties were in the yellow, representing just moderate spread — 4,551 people reached, 36 reactions, 23 shares, 88 comments
Sept. 9: The DeKalb County Health department reported the county’s eighth death. The Indiana State Department of Health reported a seventh death in Steuben County from Saturday — 4,039 people reached, 23 reactions, seven shares, 58 comments
On the individual newspaper Facebook pages, Steuben County’s sixth COVID-19 death, Auburn’s nbew police chief, and information about Kendallville’s downtown trick or treat topped the charts this week:
Sept. 5: (The Herald Republican) Steuben County logged its sixth COVID-19 death, occurring on Friday. The county has had three deaths from coronavirus in the past 10 days — 6,062 people reached, 40 reactions, 13 shares, 33 comments
Sept. 3: (The Star) Auburn Mayor Mike Ley reveals his choice for chief of police — 371 people reached, 69 reactions, 19 shares, four comments
Sept. 4: (The News Sun) Kendallville’s Trick or Treat on Main Street *is* happening this year, but as a drive-thru event — 1,522 people reached, 315 reactions, 242 shares, 137 comments
