The kids were telling scary stories at bedtime. Dawson’s scary story went like this: “Once there was a little boy and he was going to bed and all was well in the world. Then when he woke up in the morning, he went downstairs and asked his mother what was for breakfast. And she said, “KALE!!!” And then they both died. The end.” — Quinn Ward (formerly of northeast Indiana) of Washington State
Vi had a big piece of vinyl lying on the floor of the porch. There was water on the porch because they had been doing some cleaning. Maria, 3, stepped in the water on the porch. She had been playing outside with bare feet so her feet were very dirty. When she stepped on the vinyl it made a dirty mark. So she started moving her foot around on the vinyl and said, “I’m going to paint this with my foot!” — Vi Wysong (grandmother of Maria) of Wawaka
The following two conversations were shared by Sarah Kintz of Kendallville.
Mom: Almost time to go to bed
5-year-old: Why?
Mom: Because we have to go to sleep to get ready to do it all over again tomorrow.
Landon: “Life is pointless”
Sarah was telling Tyson, 11, it was gym day tomorrow; he said he hated gym day. Sarah asked him why. He replied, “I hate when people yell. I don’t like to get yelled at either ...”
This is from Ahmed and Heather of Fort Wayne. At Costco, the boys were asking for juice. Ahmed said, “No, Mama will yell at me if we get stuff we don’t need.” Jude, 5, said, “It’s OK! You’re a grown up. You can handle it!” Heather says Jude is 5 going on 30; Ahmed says it’s “more like 5 going on grumpy old man!”
Later, at checkout, Jude said, “We are so getting yelled at!”
Thank you to everyone who shares stories and/or photos for the “Funny things kids say” column which I have been writing since 1987! If you have a story or photo to share please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Thank you!
GRACE HOUSHOLDER is a columnist and editorial writer for this newspaper. Contact her at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.