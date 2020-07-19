Q. I am a handy guy. My wife, and I are having a contractor build our house in northwest Allen County. I have taken on the responsibility of building the exterior deck on the back of our new house to try and save some money but also because I enjoy it. The foundation is in and they are going to start the framing soon. I was considering when I wanted to set the ledger board to the house and how that was going to work exactly. My builder is going to do the exterior siding. When I talked to him, he said I could install it after they were done or set the ledger board and they would side around. I have searched code requirements for setting the ledger, but I do not seem to find a reasonable description as to the code requirement. Can you help me out? — Mike building in Allen County
A. The IRC (international residential code) does not describe in detail how a ledger board should be installed; it basically says it cannot leak. IRC table R507.9.1.3 footnote says “Ledgers shall be flashed in accordance with section R703.4 preventing water from contacting the house band joist. In R703.4 it says corrosion resistant flashing shall be applied shingle-fashion to prevent entry of water.
Those are very basic requirements. Many times we have repaired severely damaged subsiding and band joist framing because of a leaking deck ledger attachment.
I would recommend once the framing is complete and the house wrap is on the side walls that you cut the house wrap (not cutting any out) and taping it back.
Then apply an adhesive back, rubberized ice, and water shield on the subsiding in the area where the ledger is to be installed. Then install the ledger using adequate bolts into structure of wall or band joist.
Cut and adhere another piece of ice and water shield so that it lies on the top surface of the ledger board and up past the first layer of membrane.
Then bend aluminum flashing over the ledger board and up past both layers of membrane.
Remember to not secure the metal flashing with corrosive fasteners.
Fold back down the house wraps and you are ready to have them finish the siding around the ledger.
