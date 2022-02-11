Scarlett was reading a book about Groundhog Day when she asked her mother, “What if the groundhog sees someone else’s shadow? Does that mean six weeks until Christmas?” — Gwyneth (mother of Scarlett) of Pennsylvania
+++
Courtney shared a memory from last year when Tia was 2. “Right before bed I was telling Tia how happy we were when she was born. She said, ‘I was the right best sister for this family. And you brought me home and held me and hugged me and I walked all around the house.’ I told her she didn’t walk for over a year but moved in different ways. After crazy silly laughter, Tia said, ‘And you brought me home and I walked all over the house — on my hands!’” — Courtney Zuehsow (mother of Tia) of Garrett
Courtney said she loves how Tia, 3, measures time and difficulty. If something seems kind of hard or will take a bit of time she says that it will take “a couple whiles” and if it is even longer she says it will take “a few whiles.”
+++
Phillip, 3, had an amazing time with other young children during Ligonier’s Marshmallow Festival this past Labor Day weekend. A few months later he was seen casting imaginary webs out of his hands, spinning, kicking and portraying other moves similar to his favorite superhero, Spiderman. Asked if he was Spiderman, Phillip said, “No, I’m the Marshmallow Festival Superhero!” — Vi Wysong (grandmother of Phillip) of Wawaka
+++
This is a conversation sent to me from our daughter, Catherine. Oliver, 3, asked his mother if he can change his name when he gets older. Priscilla told Oliver that when you get older you have the same name. Catherine continued the conversation, asking, “Well, Oliver, what do you want to change your name to when you get older?” He replied, “Super Oliver!” Then Priscilla said, “I want to change my mind ... I mean I want to change my name ... to Priscilla Super Cool!”
Actually, the last time I talked to Priscilla, she told me her name was Alice because she was wearing white tights and black patent shoes and had a new haircut (with short bangs) just like Alice in Wonderland.
+++
Thank you for your stories! You are helping to brighten the lives of many people ... and you are giving a gift for the future because of the memories that you help to preserve. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. You can also submit stories at funnykids.com and read past stories there. Thank you!
