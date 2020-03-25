Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Stay-At-Home-Order Monday does not mean that people cannot go outside to walk their dog or go for a run.
According to the FAQ from the governor’s office, families can “go outside and take a walk, run or bike ride but they should continue to practice social distancing by remaining 6 feet away from other people.”
Fresh air and exercise boost our immune system and help to keep us mentally strong.
Many people who used to get their exercise indoors at places that are closed are now bundling up and turning to the great outdoors.
Terry and I and Leith — our AFS YES exchange student from Tunisia, who we expect will remain with us until the end of his exchange program in June — try to get out every day for a walk, usually around Bixler Lake. We maintain a distance from others who are outdoors in nature. There are very few.
When I asked Julia Nixon, my friend and frequent walking buddy B.C. (Before Corona), how they are doing, she said, “Fine.”
“We’re living more ‘virtually’ than we might ever have imagined,” she wrote in an email. “We’ve ‘seen’ and talked with our daughters and grandsons via Facetime way more often than usual.
“Our music lessons were virtual this week, too. Jim’s guitar lesson with his teacher in Fort Wayne was via Facetime and my flute lesson with my teacher in Auburn was through Facebook Messenger.
“Last Sunday (March 15), we even ‘attended’ (daughter) Laura’s church in Beacon and ‘met’ her pastor, by way of a Facebook live stream.
Julia’s flute teacher, Aimee Slone of Auburn, sees a virtual silver lining to all of this. The wife of former Kendallville resident Jason Slone — who she calls her “tech guru” — and mother of two, records videos for three preschool classes and posts them to Facebook for parents to access.
In addition, she video chats with 14 flute students.
“We’re all embracing this situation and trying to make the best of it,” she continued in her email. “We’re learning new skills and technology. And even though we’re apart, we’re doing what we can to be together and continue learning in spite of the circumstances.”
A graduate of DePauw University, where she was a flute performance major, Aimee, in normal circumstances, teaches music at Trinity Lutheran Church preschool in Auburn.
“I’m grateful for video calls and the chance to see the smiling faces of my students,” Aimee wrote. “They’ve introduced me to family members, their furry friends and taken me on tours of their music practice space.”
The video calls have a slight lag which makes it impossible to play along with her students, so she is trying different platforms and different programs.
“We miss making music together, playing duets and such; however, this is forcing my students to play on their own and become stronger leaders with their playing,” Aimee wrote. “I’m also better able to hear articulations and know if they truly know the music or were just following me.
“I’m discovering that we will probably have to invest in some new equipment to help with sound. The microphones in our phones and computers aren’t great, and our tone quality and dynamics suffer. So, my husband and a friend are helping me explore microphone options for me and my students.
“Even though we are isolated physically from one another, I’ve never been more connected to my students, in a different sense.
“I’ve also loved seeing the arts community rally together, offering what they have or know to benefit others. It’s been fun to collaborate with such an immediate and important purpose in front of us, and to see the brilliant work of others.”
Adding yet another positive note, Aimee said, “We’re going to learn things that will enhance our face-to-face learning and teaching in the future.”
