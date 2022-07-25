Well, we made it two weeks.
"Look forward to my next column reiterating similar points after the inevitable next mass murder," I wrote as I closed out my July 10 column, following the mass murder in Highland Park, Illinois.
Technically, I could have written this last week, as the mass shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall here in central Indiana took place on Sunday, July 17, but I had already written my death penalty column and wanted to wait for more details to emerge.
So, here we are.
A 20-year-old white male brings a rifle to the local mall — one that I used to frequent when I lived in Greenwood from 2013-2015 — and opens fire.
Bystander Elisjsha Dicken pulled out his concealed carry handgun and fired back, managing to neutralize the shooter and put an early end to the shooting, likely saving many lives.
(Dicken wasn't supposed to have a gun in the mall, per Simon Malls policy, so he did in violation of their rules, although it's not technically illegal to do so.)
So, first and foremost, lots of credit to Dicken. Although the "good guy with a gun" swooping in to save the day is exceptionally rare in cases of public mass murder, this time it wasn't.
Unlike the dozens of armed and tactically defended police officers in Uvalde, Texas, who stood around waiting to engage the shooter while he murdered fourth graders, the plain-clothes, outgunned Dicken, a young adult himself, leapt into action and, without a doubt, saved many lives.
He should definitely be applauded and celebrated. The title "hero" is well-earned.
"Wow, Steve, I'm shocked to see you say that after your many anti-gun columns!"
But. ...
"Wait, wait, don't ruin the moment!"
What kind of screwed up society do we live in that it takes an act of heroism by a civilian to put a stop to something that should never be happening in the first place, if we weren't so insanely tolerant of it in the interest of unfettered access to high-powered weaponry?
"Oh God, here he goes again! You ruined it you --"
Twenty-year-old Jonathan Sapirman entered the mall with two assault rifles — a SIG Sauer M400 semi-automatic rifle and a Smith & Wesson M&P15 AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle — as well as a Glock 33 handgun with more than 100 rounds of ammunition.
How did he walk into a crowded mall with all these weapons without causing a panic? Well, he had them in a backpack, disassembled, and then put his rifle together while in the mall bathroom before popping out to start spraying bullets around the food court.
Not to diminish the heroic deeds of Dicken, but he was only able to neutralize Sapirman after Sapirman had already killed three people and injured two others.
Sapirman had no criminal record. He purchased his guns legally around the Indianapolis area.
He was, as the vast majority of our mass shooters are, a "law-abiding gun owner."
Until the day he decided not to be.
And when he made that decision, well, good news, he already had two assault rifles, a handgun and a bunch of ammo ready to go.
Were Dicken not there to stop it, how many more mall shoppers would have ended up dead?
How many Hoosier hundreds who escaped unharmed on July 17 left the mall absolutely terrified at being unlucky enough to be there when a "law-abiding gun owner" decided to snap and open fire in the crowded mall?
And remind me exactly again why we need to sell assault rifles to 20-year-olds, much less anyone?
"Well, Steve, you fool, it's for self-defense! We need to defend ourselves from the criminals. Like Dicken did!"
OK, so we need guns to defend ourselves with legal guns from ... other people with legal guns? I mean, if we stopped selling assault rifles to people, wouldn't we need to carry around fewer handguns to defend ourselves while stopping at the cookie stand at the mall?
Imagine if Sapirman had attacked the mall with a tiger. And he was stopped by Dicken with his own tiger. You wouldn't be like, "Whew, it's a good thing that other guy had a tiger to stop that tiger attack." A sane person would be like, "Wait, who is selling these guys tigers and why?"
"That's stupid! You can't restrict guns because criminals will still get guns and then we need guns to defend ourselves against their guns!"
Yeah, except that Jonathan Sapirman wasn't a criminal.
Didn't need to be. Didn't need to find the "black market" or jump through any hoops to get his weaponry. Just straight up bought it. He hands over money. Receives gun. Transaction complete. Done. Equipped for murder, should he so choose, just like that.
And you know what the best/worst part is?
There's nothing in place to prevent this from happening again.
Anyone with a clean record can go buy a gun just like the one Sapirman had today. Heck, I have a clean record. I could do it.
Then once that person gets that rifle in their hands, how they choose to use it is, well, up to them.
Take it to the range for fun? Sure. Put it in a closet in case of a burglar break in? Great. Obliterate a deer with it during hunting season? OK, kind of defeats the challenge, but go for it.
Shoot your family? Can do. Climb a roof and spray into the next upcoming parade? Yup. Take it to the mall and shoot shoppers? Hey, it's your constitutional right.
"How many times do we have to tell you, Steve. It's not the guns. It's a mental health issue!"
I agree. I actually agree.
Because you've got to be a little bit crazy to think continuing to hand out assault rifles to almost anyone who wants them is a good idea, and pretty nuts to think that this isn't going to just happen again and again and again and again and again unless you, you know, stop doing that.
So, until next time.
Which will probably be like, tomorrow.
Take care.
