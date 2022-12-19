Christmas is Sunday so here's an obligatory Christmas-themed column.
(That being said, looking back in our archive, the last three Christmas weeks I wrote about aliens, Luke's missing pacifier and downtown revitalization, so this may be the first year I actually write about Christmas for Christmas week.)
I'm not feeling super inspired, Christmasy and I'm behind on my work and covering for a coworker who is out today with flu, so I'm chunking out a low-budget Christmas column like Hallmark shoves out low-budget, poorly written and poorly active Christmas movies.
On that note, here's Steve's definitive list of Christmas films to watch during the holiday season:
Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer
I already wrote about this extensively two week ago. Rudolph is simply the best (even despite flaws). The 1964 Rankin-Bass holiday special is easily the best.
Rudolph is adorable, Burl Ives as Sam the Snowman is great, the music is good, the stop-motion is clutch and it's an all-around good way to spend an hour.
This past week I stumbled across an interesting online diversion asking, "Why is Dolly on the Island of Misfit Toys?" She has no apparent flaws in her design or weird quirks like the choo-choo with square wheels, the ostrich-riding cowboy or Charlie in a Box. She's just like a totally normal doll with several depression from being rejected, I guess.
Also, at the end of the movie when the elf is chucking misfit toys out of Santa's sleigh, he gives umbrellas to the toys to help them float down to homes. But the bird doesn't get one. The problem? That bird doesn't fly, it swims, so there's a 100% chance that poor toy plunged to a horrible Christmas Eve death.
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Good arguments can be made that this is actually the best Christmas movie of all time and they wouldn't be wrong. Chevy Chase's 1989 holiday comedy is an annual must-watch.
The movie is just solid from top to bottom with jokes that never get old. From the rapidly spinning electric meter when the Griswold home light display is flipped on, to Randy Quaid's Cousin Eddy, the overcooked turkey that crumbles and hisses, Clark caught by his son flirting up the hot retail worker at the story.
It took me years before I realized that Russ was a young Johnny Galecki of "Big Bang Theory" fame.
The movie gets bonus points for being set in the Chicago suburbs, and also for starring Elaine from Seinfeld (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) as the Griswolds' neighbor.
Just Friends
File this in the "Christmas movie that's not overtly a Christmas movie" column, but the 2005 comedy starring Ryan Reynolds.
It's within early days of Reynolds' acting career when he was just gaining prominence following appearances in "Van Wilder," "Blade 3," "The Amityville Horror" and "Waiting..." (another great comedy).
Just Friends' premise is that Reynolds was a severely overweight unpopular kid in high school, but was best friends with cheerleader Jamie Palomino (played Amy Smart, who was one of those actresses who was in everything for like a five-year period in the 2000s and then has since disappeared). While he's hopelessly smitten with her, she only likes him as a friend.
Fast forward to adulthood and Reynolds is now a fit and charming a hot-shot with a record label in L.A. and a consummate ladies man. As he's courting a hot new airhead pop artist (a funny Anna Faris) and their international flight is forced to land near his hometown in New Jersey, Reynolds is suddenly home for Christmas.
A chance meeting with his old crush sets off down the typical romantic comedy plot line, but the movie is jam-packed with laughs. Anyone who is a fan of Reynolds' comedy and hasn't seen this is doing a great disservice to themselves.
The movie features a great cast of recognizable faces including Stephen Root (Milton from "Office Space), Julie Hagerty (Elaine from "Airplane!") and Chris Klein (Oz from the "American Pie" series).
The Muppet Christmas Carol
If you want a short dose of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol," the Mickey Mouse version is fine for a 30-minute setting. But the Muppets do it better in a longer form.
With Gonzo narrating as Charles Dickens and joined by Rizzo the Rat, it's one of TV and cinema's best one-two punches.
But Muppet Christmas Carol gets the nod because it starts Michael Caine as Ebenezer Scrooge and Caine is just a powerhouse force of British-accented acting.
And, of course, it's Muppets, so it's packed with jokes and great use of the full cast of characters, from Statler and Waldorf as the Marleys, Fozzy Bear as Fozziwig (instead of Fezziwig) and Miss Piggy being Miss Piggy as Mrs. Cratchit.
(Don't ask too deeply how Kermit and Miss Piggy can have children who are some pigs and some frogs. Genetics need not apply.)
Die Hard
It takes place during a company Christmas party, therefore, it's a Christmas movie.
Bruce Willis saves the day.
Do you need anything more?
