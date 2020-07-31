Robert and his family moved to the U.S. from Austria this summer. Robert and Faiza have two daughters, Florentina, 3, and Salma, 5. Florentina is not as comfortable with English as she is with German. Shortly after they arrived, Robert asked, “Florentina, do you know how to introduce yourself? For example, when you’re at the playground and you want to play with another kid, what do you say?” Florentina replied in German, “ABSTAND!” (Keep your distance!”) and she thrust her right hand forward like a police officer stopping traffic! — Robert Stolz (grandson of KPC publisher emeritus George O. Witwer)
One day recently while at her grandchildren’s home in Carmel, Vicki was upstairs playing with Zachary, 10, and Emily, 7. The doorbell rang and Emily went to look. When she came back she was sooo emotional. “Zachary!” she said. “There’s a man at the door talking to Mommy and Daddy! We don’t know who he is! So you and I have to make sure that Nana doesn’t get near that man because Mommy and Daddy said that old people are the ones who get COVID first and Nana’s going to have a surgery so Zachary, please help me keep the man away from Nana!” — Vicki Atz of Kendallville
Maria, 4, noticed that her mother Marta was wearing a new dress with a floral print. After looking at the flowers on it, she commented, “Mommy, that dress is more prettier than a rainbow!” Maria loves rainbows, so she must have really liked the dress. “It brought sunshine to my day!” her mother said. — Marta Wysong of rural Wawaka
Here is another story from Marta. Maria and her sister Eva, 6, were asked to be flower girls in Marta’s friend’s wedding. Not knowing much about the role of flower girls, Maria said excitedly, “I have a dress with a big flower on it. Now I can be a flower girl!”
Paul is our son who lives and works in Key West. When Paul came to Kendallville recently to visit family, he brought a few mangoes from the mango tree in my father’s yard. Paul gave one of the perfectly ripe mangoes to his cousins in Wawaka and posted a short video of them eating it. “This is a Key West mango!” Paul proclaims in the video as each person receives a succulent slice. “It’s better than an Indiana mango!” Eva, 6, says, with juice dripping from her mouth and hands.
Thank you for your letters, by U.S. mail and email. Your stories are cherished; by sharing them through this column you can brighten the lives of many people. I always need more stories! Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Please share this column with friends and family — they might have stories to share, too!
GRACE HOUSHOLDER is a columnist and editorial writer for this newspaper. Contact her at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.
