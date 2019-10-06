My heart breaks for children who are prematurely exposed to the darker sides of life, especially when it is needless.
I have seen children cling to their parents and weep in fear during movies — movies that weren’t even R rated.
This past week the The Parents Television Council released an urgent warning to parents about the new film, “Joker,” that opens in theaters this weekend.
“Along with the Alamo Drafthouse, and several movie critics, we want to warn parents about the extremely violent content in the Joker film that is being released nationwide this weekend,” the press release said. “Despite its R-rating, parents may believe that this film is appropriate for kids given that it is an extension of the popular Batman franchise. Film critics have described the film’s horrific violence committed by the Joker and even criticized the timing of a film that asks viewers to sympathize with one man’s all-too-realistic decent into darkness,” said Tim Winter, president of the PTC.
The statement from Winter continues: “We applaud Alamo for its unprecedented warning to parents about not taking their children to see this film because of its ‘very, very rough language, brutal violence, and overall bad vibes.’
“With the “Joker,” Hollywood continues its war on kids by turning a comic book-themed franchise into violence-porn. Scientific research has concluded that media violence is among the top three contributing factors to societal violence. Our own research has found that violence in comic book-themed TV shows is increasing.
“Hollywood cannot have it both ways — they cannot herald the entertainment they produce and distribute for its ability to change the world for good, while refuting the harmful impact it can have when the content is violent, sexually explicit, or profane.”
The Parents Television Council is a non-partisan education organization advocating responsible entertainment. It was founded in 1995 to ensure that children are not constantly assaulted by sex, violence and profanity on television and in other media.
A national grassroots organization, it has more than 1.4 million members, and works with television producers, broadcasters, networks and sponsors in an effort to stem the flow of harmful and negative messages targeted to children.
The organization also works with elected and appointed government officials to enforce broadcast decency standards.
The PTC says its most important mission is to produce critical research and publications documenting the dramatic increase in sex, violence and profanity in entertainment. This information is provided free of charge so parents can make informed viewing choices for their own families.
The PTC Watchdog Blog is at parentstv.org/blog/. At the website parents can learn about the best/worst new shows for families. Parents can follow the PTC on Twitter: @ThePTC.
With everything in life we have a choice to make.
And in some cases — such as the film “Joker” — my choice would be to simply not see it at all.
GRACE HOUSHOLDER is a columnist and editorial writer for this newspaper. Contact her at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.
