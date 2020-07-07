Monday, a federal judge ruled that the Dakota Access Pipeline, built and put into use despite nationwide objection, be abandoned.
Threats of economic impact from changing the way an oil company is currently doing business is the argument against the court action. It essentially vacates a federal permit that had allowed the pipeline to operate while the United States Army Corps of Engineers conducted an extensive environmental impact review.
Members of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, whose reservation lies downstream of the pipeline, have been fighting against its construction for years. Concerns reached across the nation, with Trine University's SPEAK for the Earth hosting multiple presentations about the controversy during the 2016-17 school year. People from throughout the tri-state attended and voiced concerns.
Crude oil began flowing through the pipeline in 2017. The $3.8 billion pipeline stretches more than 1,100 miles from North Dakota to Illinois, transporting 570,000 barrels of oil per day.
Oil prices may be set by product availability but they also seem to be influenced by purchaser power. Remember how low the cost per gallon dropped during Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home order when no one was driving?
Here in northeastern Indiana, we are used to the price of gasoline rising and falling. The local perception is that it goes up during vacation season or on the weekends to squeeze the most out of traveling public.
So, a simple solution to higher gas prices may be to drive less. An added benefit to fewer vehicles on the road is less pollution from exhaust. It is also less threat to turtles crossing the road and butterflies attempting to migrate.
"In 2017, light-duty vehicles in the United States (including cars, SUVs, pickups and most of the vehicles used for everyday life) produced 1,098 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalents," says an Aug. 28, 2019 article in the New York Times. "A 10 percent cut, therefore, would be roughly 110 million metric tons of carbon dioxide, or the same as taking about 28 coal-fired power plants offline for a year. To achieve such a reduction, every American driver would, on average, have to cut about 1,350 miles per year."
Though some people are still working from home following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is a simple fact that most people in our corner of the world must drive a personal vehicle to get about anywhere they need to go. How could they cut their driving by 10 percent?
Public transportation is rare in our corner of the world and with the current virus concerns, possibly not ideal. For city dwellers, walking or riding a bicycle is an environmentally friendly option with bonus exercise potential.
On some of the twisty lake-area roads, walking and biking are downright dangerous. Many live on rural properties or in small towns and commute to their jobs.
For a majority of northeastern Indiana residents, not driving is probably not an option. But, there may be ways to limit driving significantly.
For those who drive long distances to work every day, ride sharing is an option. Sharing rides can also be used by parent groups taking children to school or social events.
Planning ahead for shopping, meals and other needs can also minimize the number of trips needed in a car. For example, shopping can be done on the way home from work, making it just one outing. If you pick up the ingredients for supper while you are at the store, you will not have to "run out for some McDonalds" when you realize you are hungry. Make a list so that you get everything you need during that one shopping trip and don't find yourself streaking back to the store for, say, a prescription or toilet paper.
In her blog at bemorewithless.com, Courtney Carver says, "I will not drive my car anywhere for the sport of shopping."
Carver plans to "commit to not driving one day a week, and see if I can maintain this change ongoing."
In northeastern Indiana, most of us have to drive — but we don't have to joy drive. While some of us grew up when gas cost less than a dollar and "cruising" was a weekend pastime, the world and the atmosphere are not getting any bigger but population is ballooning and in turn the number of vehicles on the road have increased. While you may be having a great time driving around the countryside, it is having an impact that is multiplied by every other person doing the same thing.
The Eco Guide — an outreach by What's Your Impact, a non-profit organization formed by a group of international environmental activists based in Montreal, Canada — says speeding, sharp accelerations and idling reduce fuel efficiency and increase emissions.
In an August 2016 article published by the Eco Guide, tips are offered to save money and the earth when driving. They include keeping a car serviced and running well, changing the air filter every 12,000 to 15,000 miles, keeping the vehicle light by eliminating unnecessary loads, using low rolling resistance tires and properly inflating them.
Every little bit counts, from being a responsible vehicle owner to reducing emissions by purposeful driving.
