Grief is such that you never really know when or how it can rear its ugly head. Even years after your own traumatic experience something is bound to trigger just the right emotions to have the heartbreaking pain grab ahold once again.
When I was in the throes of anguish over the impending death of my first born child, I can remember thinking I wouldn’t wish this on anyone. The grief is too powerful in its strain and literally seems to suck the life out of those that are nearest.
My very best childhood friend happened to walk the path with me as I navigated such a turbulent and anguish filled road. We both without words stared at each other because there are no words in any language for that kind of pain. The pain that takes a child away.
Well, I find myself looking into the eyes of not a stranger but my best childhood friend as she is faced with the gravity and magnitude of losing one of her own children. Her daughter Lilly was hit while riding her bicycle home from playing board games at a friend’s house. The driver hit her, exited his vehicle, stood over Lilly and chose to get back in the car and drive away. Not even giving Lilly enough thought to notify anyone for help.
And as I stand next to my friend and beside her daughter’s hospital bedside, I am reminded that I never wanted this to hit close to home like it has. My friend’s daughter Lilly remains in a coma and is so internally broken that doctors are at a loss how to help her anymore. Meanwhile the hit and run driver is still not apprehended.
This grief for my friend slings me back into my own grief: I remember feeling isolated and inconsolable. But I refuse to let my friend stand alone. And there are many people that love Lilly and are at her bedside but it doesn’t change the pain of not knowing what will become of this tragedy.
Grief has no regard for age, race, faith or justice ... it’s random, and we aren’t promised a world that is free from heartbreak. But what we can do is rally around those hurting. As she was there for me, I will be there for her, my best childhood friend. I cannot offer any amount of comfort when it comes to such a blow as her own pain or her child’s pain, just as she was helpless to fill my own void those few years ago.
But what we can offer is unconditional love. If you have a family member, friend, loved one that is grieving, there are no words to give as a condolence, but just sitting in silence or sending a meal, or giving monetarily if you are able to ease some financial strain, these are all ways to show that other person, no matter what, I love you and I’m in your corner, praying, hoping and asking for peace with whatever decisions need to be made or support for the long haul to potential recovery.
Just be the friend you’d like to have if tragedy ever decides to show up at your own front door. Anything you can do for those hurting will only ease some burden of theirs and bless you in return.
I never wanted anyone, let alone my best friend, to “walk in my shoes” yet here we are ... but I will not let her walk alone.
If you’d like to help Lilly Shipley and her family please consider doing anything you can through gofundme: Lilly Shipley
None of us are promised tomorrow, so let’s make today count in every way.
