One of my favorite Psalms is Psalm 100. It begins “Make a joyful noise to the Lord, all the Earth. Worship the Lord with gladness; come into his presence with singing (Psalm 100:1-2).” The context would seem to indicate that noise should be of a musical nature. Psalm 150 gives suggestions about how one might make a joyful noise. “Praise him with trumpet sound; praise him with lute and harp! Praise him with tambourine and dance; praise him with strings and pipe! Praise him with clanging cymbals; praise him with loud clashing cymbals (Psalm 150:3-6).”
Saturday, April 29, I attended the Clara Woolley’s Spring Strings recital at the Plymouth Public Library. Several of the students who performed were just beginning, just starting their musical career. One student was only 6 and played a 1/8 viola. It was so small that we could hardly hear the sounds it made. Others of the students who played the violin were further along with their musical careers. Several were in high school and played in youth orchestras in South Bend. The recital was a very positive and joyful experience. A good time was had by all.
Wednesday, May 3, I had the thrill of hearing a musician who is at the zenith of making a joyful noise. Opera singer Victoria Garrett, had underwritten as a gift to the symphony and the South Bend community, the appearance of world renowned cellist, Yo-Yo Ma. Ma performed with the orchestra Shostakovich Cello Concerto No. 1. Op. 107. Ma was everything he was cracked up to be. Following the cello concerto he spoke about the importance of friendship in the musical world.
Music played at the level of Yo-Yo Ma can be like a religious experience. It can touch the soul, inspire the spirit, and renew one’s perspective on life. This is one reason that music has always been so important for Christian worship.
There was a special connection between my experience on April 29 and May 3: Clara Woolley. She is a long time member of the South Bend Symphony. And in the spirit of the present music director, Alastair Willis, she took the recital as an opportunity to do some teaching. Before each number she gave a brief background about the piece and its composer. On May 3, Wills gave some background information about Borodin’s In the Steppes of Central Asia, especially as the piece relates to Yo-Yo Ma.
Mr. Wright was a member of the adult choir of my home church. He took what it means to make a joyful noise to a new level. Mr. Wright was almost a monotone, but boy did he love to sing. This could have caused difficulty for a choir who had professional singers. However, Dwight Davis, the choir director and organist, found a solution to everyone’s satisfaction. I sat on one side of Mr. Wright and my brother on the other. We both have strong voices. The result, except for my brother and me, no one ever heard him. He was happy making a joyful noise, the other members of the choir were happy, and the congregation was happy. In addition, I never heard a negative word about Mr. Wright’s very limited musical ability.
John Wesley in his directions for singing, in part, says, “Song lustily and with a good courage. Beware of singing as if you were half dead, or half asleep; but lift up your voice with strength.” The students at the recital on April 29; Yo-Yo Ma and the South Bend Symphony Orchestra on May 3; and yes, even Mr. Wright performed joyfully and with enthusiasm and good courage.
