When someone famous tells us that they have a medical problem, it can generate some interest and questions about that problem.
In this case, Amy Schumer, Megan Fox, and Charlize Theron have stated that they each have been diagnosed with trichotillomania, which is a chronic disorder that causes people to repeatedly pull out their own hair.
Not only can it result in patches of baldness with no other underlying cause, but it can have significant psychosocial effects and rare, but serious, complications. The reported prevalence rate is up to approximately 2% of the population.
The first real discussion of this disorder probably goes back to Hippocrates, but from a modern medical perspective, discussion began in the 19th century with reports from the French dermatologist François Hallopeau. They described this in young men who kept pulling their hair for unclear reasons.
The diagnostic criteria for trichotillomania are recurrent pulling out of hair, an inability to stop it, the pulling resulting in some noticeable thinning or hair loss, and that it causes some level of distress or some type of impairment in functioning.
The onset of symptoms is generally after puberty, around 12-15 years of age. But some children as young as 1-2 years pull their hair, and it is occasionally seen in somebody far older who might be doing it for the first time.
Trichotillomania has been grouped with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). At first, it was noticed that many of these people pulled their hair repetitively in an almost ritualized manner, which looked like a compulsion of OCD.
Now, experts have shifted to thinking that it is kind of a cousin of OCD because it has this compulsive quality but does not really have obsessive thinking that drives it. Many people just pull their hair. They are not even always aware of it.
OCD is more common than average in folks with trichotillomania, but it clearly is not just the same as OCD. One of the biggest pieces of evidence for that is that our first-line drug treatment for OCD, a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) antidepressant, does not really help hair pulling.
There is some overlap with skin picking in the sense that they often occur in the same family. Many people who pull hair will pick a little bit or did at some point. Many people who pick their skin pulled their hair at some point. It seems closely related to nail biting as well.
Studies have also suggested that substance abuse (alcohol or drug addiction) is one of the things that runs in the histories of most families of people with trichotillomania.
It does not seem to have the same developmental trajectory that we see with self-harm, or even some of the personality features. However, there may be a small segment of folks with trichotillomania that might more appropriately fit that category. These may include, for example, people with family histories of trauma, higher rates of post-traumatic stress disorder, or borderline personality.
With celebrities discussing it and using the internet as a source, young people are more likely to disclose and actually come forward and tell their parents that they think they have trichotillomania.
A small percentage, maybe about 10%, will swallow their hair, much like people who bite and swallow their fingernails. The concern is that because hair is not digestible, it could create an intestinal plug called a bezoar or hair ball that could cause the intestine to be obstructed and rupture and be potentially life-threatening. That makes it all the more important to ask those who pull their hair what they do with the hair once they pull it.
However, with most people, the real problem is with self-esteem, which can get in the way of social activity and even with work opportunities. Those psycho-social implications are huge.
A 2021 study showed that nearly one-quarter of people with trichotillomania naturally recover from it. Those who naturally recovered were less likely to have some other mental health disorders.
Naturally, the desired goal is zero hair pulling. But the realistic goal is more likely significantly reduced pulling that leads to a better quality-of-life.
The standard treatment approach is usually some type of habit-reversal therapy, of which there have been many variations over the years. It involves doing something different with your hand, identifying the triggers that may set you off, and then doing something in response to those triggers that is not pulling and might neutralize whatever that anxious or stressed feeling might be.
Although there is no drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for trichotillomania, some researchers have suggested limited success with N-acetylcysteine, a glutamate modulator, which is an over-the-counter drug. But they are constantly looking for better and better treatments.
If you are concerned about this problem, discuss it with your health care provider.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.