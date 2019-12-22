Q. I have been looking at replacing our windows on our 60 year-old home. The front of the house is brick and the windows are high on the wall, up 60” off the floor and measure 36” wide by 30” tall awning style. One of the front bedrooms has a side wall window that is 30” wide and 42” tall double hung style. The rest of the windows in the house are double hung. I’m familiar with the term egress window and basically understand that it needs to be big enough to get out in the case of fire. I had a window contractor look at our windows and now I’m confused. He said we did not need to change the front windows in the house to, not egress but EERO openings. I didn’t question at the time but is that the same? — Donald of LaGrange
A. Don’t feel alone. Sometimes I’m confused by code regulations and the wording that they use to describe applications. I think they make too many code requirements for scenarios that rarely exist in everyday use.
In the case of remodeling, the replacement window needs to adhere to, with some exceptions, today’s code requirements of clear open requirements.
New windows that operate easily or old windows — often nonworking and sometimes painted shut — which would you rather have?
Basically, egress windows need to be in bedrooms or sleeping areas and the basic requirement is that it is 5.7 square foot of clear opening. This is reduced to 6 square feet for windows at grade level or below.
Today they are calling it EERO (emergency escape and rescue opening). It’s the same as egress requirements.
These EERO requirements need to be tightly followed in new construction but in remodeling there are some exceptions. One exception is that if the existing opening of an existing window does not meet the size requirement on the minimum height off the floor of 42” the new windows don’t need to if it involves changing the framed opening.
The window does need to meet the energy, safety glass and fall protection requirements of today’s code. If the use of the room changes say from a living room to a bedroom, then today’s code needs to be adhered to.
