When she was little, the girl thought it was funny that I wrote about her and her occasional antics in my newspaper column.
Once she got a little older, she thought it was cute but always gave an eye roll.
Now that’s she’s 18? She no longer finds my anecdotes funny or cute, and I am pretty much forbidden to write about her.
So this happened …
I was watching some television with the world’s best co-conspirator and she came into the room in a huff.
“I need you to come out and help me with my car.”
The girl has a used Honda that is about as old as she is. Normally, being a straight-A student, she knows not to seek my help with anything mechanical.
My lack of knowledge and aptitude in such areas is pretty much legendary. I don’t know a crescent wrench from a crescent roll. I barely know which end of a hammer to hold, and that’s only because the hard metal part fits my thumb so well.
So I was mildly panicked.
“What’s wrong with your car?”
“I washed it and put on stuff to clean my headlights. The stuff on my headlights can’t get wet and there are water spots on my car.”
“And …”
“Well, I need to rinse the water spots off and I can’t get the headlights wet so I want you to stand in front of them so they don’t get wet while I spray the car with the hose.”
Basically, my daughter wanted me to be a human shield.
“But I will get wet,” I pointed out.
“Just your legs, probably,” she said. “Let’s go.”
I was tempted. Putting my body in front of something was a skill I have perfected. Mostly it’s in front of the television, but frequently it’s in front of the computer screen and not often enough, in front of the Big Manistee River.
Stand in front of something? Sure thing. And I could technically chalk up car repair off my bucket list. (It might not seem like a car repair to you, but it’s not YOUR bucket list, either.)
My body was currently placed beside the co-conspirator, which is one of my favorite places to be. I had also just showered, and used the traditional shower to complete this process. Which I guess was foolish of me, I could have killed two birds with one stone had I only known.
Getting wet again as a human shield?
“I don’t think so,” I said.
“Why not?” The girl is a problem solver. She had a problem. And my 30-something body (hey, it’s not YOUR column either) was the solution.
“Because I don’t want to get wet. Besides,” I pointed out, “if you rinse your car off again, the water spots will just come back.”
“No, they won’t,” she said. “I am going to just drive around until it’s all dry.”
Keep in mind, the girl is smart as a whip. My ability to help her with her homework ended several years ago.
“But the water spots will be there when it dries,” I said.
She gave me that common teenager look then. The one that implies that after what I have just uttered, she is surprised I was ingenious enough to navigate my way out of the womb. I get this look four or five times a day.
“Take a rag and wipe off the water spots,” I suggested.
“I don’t see why you can’t just come out and stand in front of the headlights for me.” She followed that up with a sentence she uses quite frequently: “I don’t see what the big deal is.”
Oh brother. Speaking of which, that would have been a good job for him. But he was working.
“Just get a rag,” I said.
I then proceeded to tell the girl’s idea to the World’s Greatest Fisherman and the World’s Greatest Beautician. They laughed, and the girl had no idea why.
Long story short: The girl wiped off the water spots with a cloth. And I kept my legs dry.
I call that a win-win.
Did I mention that she just had a birthday?
This is my birthday gift to her.
(Hey, she’s not YOUR daughter)
