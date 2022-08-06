The dog days of summer appear quickly and seemingly out of nowhere. I am not a hot weather fan, yet the lazy days of summer stretch forth like a copse of trees far off in the distance. My lazy days of summer always include pulling the last weeds of the garden, watching the last of the fireflies and hosting the four Charleston children for the month. It is a tradition and now expected as I clear the calendar to give way to the whims of grandchildren.
I plan carefully always knowing each moment is precious, and I rarely use that word. While tucking 5-year old Faith into bed last night she looked up at me and said, “I will miss you when I leave. You know there is always something to miss. That is how life works.” I had to laugh and cry at the same time. How did this 5-year old get so wise?
We settle into a routine. The chores are listed on the chalk board each morning so there really are no surprises! The older two girls now can help with laundry and dishes and bath time and watering the garden. The Littles still just have to make their beds and clean up their toys … not too much to ask. Most days the household runs smoothly. Then there are those other days when the doorknob breaks, the garden gate breaks, the refrigerator is empty … again! Ahh … everything is fixable and the grocery and Farmers Market are a quick stone’s throw from my front door ... kind of.
I choose every day to be an adventure for them. Swimming with Aaron and Rachel (and my one chance to scrub down the bathrooms!), Pokagon, Commons Park, Collins School House … well, I could go on and on, but where do I stop? Brianna got to spend the day with the plein air painters on Thursday. It was a milestone for her as she watched and listened to the artists. I was so proud of her as I just dropped her off and let her paint.
Of course, my back yard is full of treasures. We have a new wading pool, of course. We have gardens and a secret gate in the back that is just like in the Secret Garden. Best of all, we built a faery garden under an old tree. Every morning the twins run out to the garden to see if the faeries left them small treasures. Usually there are shiny new marbles or sea glass with bits of glitter for small faerie feet. Except the night Holly and I watched a late-night movie, and I forgot. Luckily for me it rained that night, and I could tell them faeries can’t fly in the rain because it gets their wings set. They bought the story, and all was well.
Yet to come are more movies at the Brokaw, chocolate pudding by midnight, and more poetry and books which are piled high in their rooms. The Arts Fest is today in our downtown along with the downtown sales so make sure you get downtown. Make a stop at the Farmers Market too! The Hippie Fest is this weekend, and our wrap up LCYC summer party is today also.
Tonight, late, when the town begins to sleep, I am taking my four little darlings out to watch for meteors. The Perseid showers peak next weekend, but the full moon will block out them out so we are going out tonight. We will carry sleeping bags, blankets, pillows and bug spray and watch the night sky. Then we will come home at midnight to chocolate pudding. What can I say? It is tradition.
The summer comes. The moments fly by whether we are paying attention or not, but oh what glorious times if we just give in to the moments. Children, grandchildren, neighbor kids … just share some time. Walk on the dew-filled early morning grass. Sit out on the stoop and watch the stars. Catch a lightning bug even if you send it back out into the night. Lemonade always tastes better from a lemonade stand! (Ours is on Monday if you want to stop by!) And if faeries have come to your garden this summer, be grateful.
I guess it is good to have someone give you permission to play. I give that permission to you now. Make the most of these dog days for just as quickly as they come, they will leave on the north wind.
Be curious. Be enchanted. Be in the moment.
