Reading in Matthew this week, I came across a passage I have known since I was a child and attended vacation Bible school.
Matthew 20:16, “So the last will be first, and the first will be last.”
This is another teaching moment for Jesus. He is trying to get those listening to hear his words and make a connection between what he says and our lives. At a young age, we care about where we sit, who gets to go first when we are getting in line for food, etc. Evidently, this was true in Biblical times as well.
We see a son who is blessed more because he is the firstborn. This results in strife and pain in families. Jacob and Esau are a great example of this. Jacob is to receive a special blessing because he is the firstborn of twins. Can you imagine? Two babies born moments apart, but one of them is to obtain more in their culture for his arrival moments before his brother. Jacob tricks their father and takes the blessing for himself. You can read more about Jacob and Esau in Genesis 25 if you want more of the details.
So, flip forward from that to a mother who wants her sons to have a seat of honor with Jesus. She wants her sons to stand out more than the others. Twelve men follow Jesus, but she wants her two to get something the other 10 will not. You can imagine how others would feel about such a request. Her request is so bold: “Grant that one of these two sons of mine may sit at your right and the other at your left in your kingdom.”
He sits down the group and explains that you do not realize what you ask. It is the center of much of his teachings. The bottom line is that Jesus demonstrated he was a leader who served. He healed. He took time for conversations. He ate meals with others. He would wash their feet on his last night with them, breaking bread with a man who was betraying him. He lived counter-culturally.
Are we living counter-culturally? Are we responding in love, patience, kindness, goodness and mercy? Are we walking wounded who hurt others and use the excuse that it is OK if we do this or that because they did this or that to us? Jesus shows us that there is a better way!
I do not think it is a coincidence that immediately following this, the next thing that is written about is that Jesus restored sight to two blind men. We are blind to what is in front of us most times. There is room in God’s Kingdom for all.
Jesus shows us that were we not created to worry where we sit but to worry that all get to sit at the table. Who are you sharing radical, loving Jesus with? Steuben County, let’s be known not just for our lakes but our love of Jesus and each other!
