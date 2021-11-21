Q. We are planning to build a deck on the back of our house and are going to have to remove the concrete patio and steps that are currently there. Right next to our patio room that has a 3’ access door is a large window that is in a sunken living room, so it is 7” lower than the patio room and its door. Currently the patio room door swings out over a landing and steps. Can I have a 7” step down out of the patio room onto the new deck? — Francis
A. Good question and I had to think about it for a minute. First off, every home or living dwelling must have one designated egress door that meets all the requirements including it is a minimum 36” x 6’8” size door. The code or IRC rules are for the egress door that is a maximum 1 1/2” step from the threshold down to the landing on both sides of the door.
However, recognizing the weather-related benefit of space between the door and exterior landing, an exception is permitted for up to a 7 3/4” step down to the landing or deck provided the door does not swing to the exterior over this lowered landing. The landing must be as wide as the door and be 36” deep from the house.
The residential code does not specify which way an exterior door has to swing and does allow for a storm or screen door to open out over a landing.
Now is the tricky part, what your local building inspector is going to allow assuming that your patio room does not have an exterior door, only a storm door. Not every door in your home needs to be the primary egress door. In the past, I have tangled with local building inspectors that seemingly knew the codes inside and out.
You can have a door that goes to the outside onto a deck or patio that is raised so that you step up and over the threshold like in a case where special attention was needed for weather sealing on the outside of the threshold. Also, a door can open flush with an exterior if it is going out onto a deck that is a cantilever, so the floor levels are the same both inside and outside.
