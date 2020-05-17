Forty-five years ago this month, I graduated from Indiana University and sped back to Noble County to become co-editor of The Advance Leader, a combination of two weeklies purchased by Kendallville Publishing Company: The Ligonier Leader, owned and operated by Norm Davis, and The Cromwell Advance, owned and operated by Jim and Greta Wallace.
Earlier this spring we combined The Advance Leader, a weekly newspaper, with The News Sun, a six-days-a-week newspaper.
On Thursdays The News Sun has an Advance Leader page and 24/7 we have news online at kpcnews.com/advanceleader
My father, George O. Witwer, KPC Media Group publisher emeritus and owner, purchased the two weeklies in the spring of 1975. In those days KPC was Kendallville Publishing Company. Today, because of our much larger circulation area — basically all of northeast Indiana — I like to think of KPC as Keeping People Connected.
Norm Davis was named head of the composing department at KPC’s Kendallville office; Greta Wallace and I were co-editors of The Advance Leader, and Jim Wallace was general manager and head of advertising sales.
I worked at The Advance Leader until our first child, Dorothy, was born in 1979; then I became a reporter/columnist for The News Sun.
Dad needed me immediately, but I was committed to spend the summer at The Indianapolis Star as a Pulliam Fellow. During that time, Dave Kurtz headed The Advance Leader. We owe him an immense debt of gratitude.
Perhaps the most important thing I learned in Indianapolis was that I was not a big city journalist.
At the state’s largest newspaper, my desk was in a huge newsroom isolated from the city on an upper floor.
We reporters used carbon paper to create copies of everything we wrote because each story went through three or four editors or proofreaders. Instead of copying/cutting/pasting on a computer as we do today we literally cut stories apart and glued pieces of paper together.
From the largest newspaper in the state, I went to one of the smallest. From having three or four or more proofreaders and editors I had none.
From isolation in Indy, I went to living in something like a goldfish bowl on Cavin Street, Ligonier’s main street.
The high-ceilinged, spacious and airy office also served as a reception area and advertising sales office. It was very cold and drafty in the winter, especially with the front door opening and closing all the time.
The office wall facing Cavin Street was 90 percent glass, our window on the world.
Dad had wanted me to have an apartment over the office but Mom had heard of shootings at the bar next door so she vetoed the idea. I lived at home in Kendallville, until Terry and I got married. Long talks with Dad in the evenings and with Terry on the weekends, recounting the happenings, were highlights of that time period. I wish I could remember the stories I shared.
A bakery was down the street and our receptionist Kathy Stickel brought in fresh doughnuts almost every morning. The bar beside us provided drama and sometimes sad scenes, such as children and/or pets left in a car while adults were imbibing.
The front door welcomed people coming to pay for subscriptions; drop off, usually hand-written, news items; place classified ads, pay cable TV bills and/or just to see how things were going or to sell something like Girl Scout cookies.
Jim wrote ad copy on napkins or any other scrap of paper available and then dictated to Greta or Kathy.
Jim also dictated his news and sports stories to Greta, me or anyone else who was available. Greta was his rock.
Engaging, happy-go-lucky, salt-of-the-earth, that was Jim. A natural salesman, he could and would strike up a conversation with anyone, anywhere. He would help anyone, anywhere.
I will never forget Greta’s wonderful laugh.
Cliff Pettit’s grocery store was across the street. As you know, grocery store advertising is essential to the survival of newspapers. One horror I remember was when a production error resulted in green meat — rather than red meat — in the grocery ad. I don’t know who was more livid, Cliff or Jim.
Diane helped Greta and me with typesetting.
Making regular appearances were our high school reporters Jim Grim and Roxanne Addis, ad salesman Tom Prickett, a humor columnist named Nancy Detert from Syracuse; George Cochran, an elderly columnist with voluminous scrapbooks ... and many more.
I especially remember:
• Ligonier Mayor “Doc” Warren and the Ligonier, Pennsylvania, Mayor Chick Cicconi. The U.S. has only two cities named Ligonier, and a friendship between the two cities was established. Terry and I spent a night in their home in Ligonier, Pennsylvania, and toured the area.
• Charlie Pumpkin and the annual October Pumpkin Fantasyland.
• Nancy Detert, the aforementioned humor columnist. For a feature story, she and I were invited to soar over Lake Wawasee in a completely open two-passenger “Breezy” airplane. I went up first. Then Nancy and one of her young, eager boys went up. He was chewing a wad of bubble gum, blowing bubbles and wearing glasses. When they returned he had bubble gum all over his glasses.
• Adventures during the blizzard of January 1978 and hearing about snowmobile runs to deliver essentials like birth control pills.
• Judge Jerry Carson of Wolf Lake. I featured Judge Carson’s lovely young wife, and mother of four, in one of my weekly “What’s Cooking” columns.
• Strawberry Valley Days and the free Labor Day pancake breakfast. No other Labor Day location in the state could draw a crowd of more than 1,000 at 7 a.m., so every Labor Day, as the campaign season kicked off, many politicians from around the state began the day working the line in Ligonier.
As I worked on this column, I decided to see if I could reconnect with Nancy Detert. Terry and I always enjoyed her. I found out that they had moved from Indiana to Florida, and Nancy has had a stellar political career.
This is the beginning of the lengthy entry in Wikipedia:
“Nancy C. Detert ... has served as a Sarasota County Commissioner since 2016. Previously, she represented parts of Sarasota and Charlotte Counties in the Florida Senate, from 2008 to 2016, and served four terms in the Florida House of Representatives, from 1998 to 2006.”
A May 26, 2013, article in The Miami Herald headlined “Sarasota lawmaker carves out legacy in Legislature” begins:
“Senate President Don Gaetz calls her the Margaret Thatcher of the Florida Senate — ‘tough, principled, independent and absolutely fearless.’ Valerie Guenther, chairman of the Charlotte County Democratic Party, notes she’s a ‘tough target’ because she doesn’t just vote the party line. And Sen. Tom Lee says, ‘She looks you in the eye and tells you what she needs. What you see is what you get with Nancy Detert.’
“This session, what voters and colleagues got with Detert was a legislator on fire. The hard-charging, 68-year-old grandmother championed the passage of three legacy bills — a texting-while-driving ban and two bills, one named in her honor, expected to improve the lives of foster care children ...
“While Detert was at the center of plenty of drama during the 60-day lawmaking session, the Venice Republican is now eager to spend time with her nine grandchildren, play a little golf, work at her consulting business — Primitive Creative Solutions — and see Gov. Rick Scott sign her bills.”
The article said, “One of five kids growing up in an Irish Catholic family in northwest Chicago, Detert never expected to get into politics — though she does have public service in her blood. Detert, formerly Nancy Carroll, is a descendant of Charles Carroll, the only Catholic signer of the Declaration of Independence.
“Married at 20, she and her husband moved to Indiana where they owned a pizzeria and a small resort. Detert, while raising three boys, wrote a humor column called ‘Constant Comment’ published in a small chain of Indiana newspapers.
“The family moved to Florida in 1978, but it would be 10 years, she said, before a ‘group of soccer moms’ persuaded Detert to run for school board ...
One foster care measure called the “Nancy C. Detert Common Sense and Compassion Independent Living Act” helps foster children transition into adulthood.
I am trying to connect with Nancy to share memories and to find out how it’s going for her and Sarasota County during these historic times.
I will update you if I can.
