Q. We had a house built several years ago and are very happy with it so far. The builder was a local company run by a guy and his son. They pull in extra help when they need it. There is an under stairs cabinet that was built by them the same time that they did the interior trim. It has shelving in it with 1x4 trim painted on the frame. The problem is that the seams of the wood trim have all cracked and need to be recalked but also the face of this trim now does not flush up. I do not think it was that way when we moved in. Could it have moved over time to cause this problem? — Andrew
A. Making the most of unused space under a set of stairs with a cabinet is great.
I would encourage this thinking because extra storage and utilization of unused space is always an objective in any building project. Normally these spaces do not get built right and typically are built by a person not skilled enough to do it right.
To build a cabinet utilizing space like under stairs or under a window seat or built-ins in a closet: If you are talking about a custom-built entertainment center with bookshelves these are all units like cabinets and require that same skill set.
Many times, I have seen carpenters simply wrap drywall around and, in these spaces, to simply trim the outside like they would a door or window opening. They will look OK at the time but with regular use and interior expansion and contraction they will begin to fall apart.
Today cabinet companies can make virtually anything, but it requires a cabinet builder skill set to install it and make it work out. All these built-ins need to be built like a cabinet and you want to utilize blind nailing and screwing usually by pocket drilling and screwing the frame together.
In your case, you probably need to remove the trim and build a face frame and reinstall on your storage space. If you use biscuit joints or, in your case, building a prebuilt face frame by screws and glue, it will perform much better over time.
