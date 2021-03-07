Scott Stump, who graduated from Prairie Heights in 1985, recently finished up as the assistant secretary for education in the Trump Administration.
Last week, I connected with him to ask, “How’s it going?”
”Blessed and excited for what’s next!” he replied.
Stump was confirmed by the Senate as assistant secretary for career, technical and adult education at the U.S. Department of Education on July 16, 2018, after being nominated by President Trump on May 15, 2018.
He was the principal adviser to Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos on all matters concerning high school, career, technical and adult education as well as community colleges, the workforce and economic development.
All his formative years were spent in Indiana. He received his bachelor’s degree in agricultural education from Purdue University and taught at Manchester High School. Before moving to Colorado, he also worked for the National FFA (Future Farmers of America) organization managing the national officer team and the national FFA convention. Here is the rest of the interview.
Please tell about your roots here in northeast Indiana.
My parents are Ned and Nancy Stump. Dad passed away in 2006 after 37 years of service as the agriculture education teacher in the Prairie Heights School District. His legacy lives on strongly through me and my brothers and sisters and our children! I graduated from Prairie Heights High School in 1985. Mom still lives in the house I grew up in near Brushy Prairie.
How did Indiana influence your life course?
My dad was my FFA chapter advisor and my mom was my 4-H leader. The influence of these organizations and the experiences they provided was critical in preparing me for my future. Through 4-H I learned the value of hard work with my projects through the summer. From FFA, I learned to speak and serve others through the competitive leadership events. The skills I learned in FFA and 4-H were foundational in preparing me to pursue my career path in education.
Prairie Heights School District provided me a solid stepping stone to be ready to move on to Purdue University to pursue a biochemical agricultural engineering degree and be a member of the Purdue Glee Club. However, between my first and second year, I stepped away from college to be a State FFA officer. During this year of service, I realized that my future was in a classroom and not a lab. I switched my major to agricultural education.
After Purdue, my path led to Manchester High School to serve as their agricultural education instructor. This experience, and two summers as a counselor at National FFA’s Washington Leadership Conference Program in Washington, D.C., led me to a role working as a student services specialist at National FFA in Alexandria, Virginia. In 1998, the FFA Center moved to Indianapolis; at that time, I was manager of the National FFA Convention and the National Officer team.
I found that my purpose in life was to build people, or build systems that build people. I have been blessed to find opportunities to do that through FFA, the state of Colorado, Vivayic and the U.S. Department of Education.
Do you still have connections with FFA?
I will always have connections to FFA! My wife, Denise, was an active FFA member in Colorado, serving as the state’s first female president. In addition, all three of our children have worn the FFA blue and gold jacket.
Experiences in FFA and other roles have taken me to Japan, Switzerland, and China to learn how other countries train learners for the high demand careers in their nations.
In my most recent role as the assistant secretary for career, technical, and adult education with the U.S. Department of Education, I served on the National FFA Board of Directors as the secretary of education’s designee.
Prior to assuming the role with the U.S. Department of Education, I served as the chief operating officer of Vivayic, Inc., a learning solutions provider devoted to helping individuals, organizations and corporations do good in the world. Before that, I was the assistant provost and state director for career and technical education with the Colorado Community College System.
Did you move to Washington D.C.?
Stoneham, Colorado, remained home base, but we rented an apartment in northern Virginia. (We lived near) Metro stops. I did not have a car while in D.C. That gave me the great opportunity to get in shape with lots of walking!
Currently, we are back on the eastern plains of Colorado. My wife is originally from Colorado. In 2001 we moved to her home community of Stoneham.
What are you doing now?
I am a senior advisor for Advance CTE which is the national association of state directors of career and technical education. The organization is based in Silver Springs, Maryland, but I am able to telework from Colorado. I lead and contribute to major initiatives and projects including Advance CTE’s Postsecondary CTE Leaders Fellowship Program and Advancing the Framework, a multi-year project to revise the National Career Clusters® Framework.
And your family?
In June of this year Denise and I will celebrate our 30th anniversary! We have three children: Brady, 26; Ross, 24, and Emma, 20, and our first grandchild is on the way, due July 17.
In my spare time, I enjoy working with our small herd of commercial cows that grew out of our children’s 4-H and FFA experiences and playing guitar. Most Sundays you will find me at Chapel of the Plains Church in Stoneham playing guitar and helping lead worship with my wife.
What is your North Star?
As for our “North Star,” I would say our faith. As we have continued to seek His will for our lives, God has guided and blessed our path.
