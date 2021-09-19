”Ask, please ... the birds of the heavens, and they will tell you. Who among all those does not know that the hand of Jehovah has done this?” (Job 12:7)
”He, Daniel, is with God now, and whatever means God used to invoke your emotions and prayerful thoughts, then so be it. Don’t question too much. He knew a little bird would, and so that is what He sent.” (Sent to me by a loving and dear young friend of mine.)
My heart was so wounded by the passing of my sweet Daniel, that I am still grieving a bit. It is very difficult for me to “get over” the passing of my kitty. I suppose some will not possibly understand that and others will “feel” it right away.
I know our Father loves us unconditionally and I believe He gave that gift to our animal companions. Humans do not give us unconditional love, there seem to be many boundaries around love received from humans. Some times that love just does not last. No animal will “not love” you, anymore.
The other day, as I was looking out my bedroom window, a little bird, I believe it was a sparrow, landed on the screen on my window. The window glass slides inside, and it was closed. I saw the bird look right into the room and it just sat there for a bit, looking around, and then flew away.
That puzzled me so I looked and looked on the internet and in the Bible for some type of meaning. I found all kinds of information, but not exactly true evidence that the “bird” was from God. However, I did feel something ... a calmness, a “wow” moment like I get sometimes, of peacefulness.
I feel God sent that bird for me to see. My grief for Daniel began to “ebb out” like a wave going out to sea, and did not return as forcefully. I think I am beginning to heal. So, thus I put some of my thoughts out to a friend and the above is her reply to me. She has a strong faith. I am so blessed!
I also had the dreaded experience of having my yearly mammogram (which all women should do and even men) and I was over a month late.
I arrived, incredibly calm, and I was fine. Leaving, I stopped to talk to three of the nurses and we had a lovely conversation. The one I knew fairly well as I have had her many times over the last 15 years since I was diagnosed with cancer. The other nurse was new to me and the third nurse was one I had last year. She happened to say, “I remember you,” and I said, “Oh, because I was a basket case last year,” and her reply was, something to the effect of, “you are special.”
We laughed and truly our Father gave me a very good time at the breast center! Amazing what God does for us! Please think of all the beautiful and loving experiences you have had at various times, even stressful times, and you will feel His love all about you!
Our precious new kitten needed me so we have him. I am introducing him to my daily prayers and he looks at me in “wonderment,” but he looks. He will never replace Daniel. Matthew Luke is a new soul and I believe he will be my second “prayer kitty,” as he grows.
Our Father has given me so many gifts and I am so blessed! I do not like being so homebound during this time. I think we all need to reach out and find those things we can do for others, especially if we are not getting out as much as we did. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 is here again so we just need to do all we can to protect others and ourselves, but yet still interact with those folks who need us.
So, I encourage you to find yourself a “special” thing, that just “You” can do for other folks who might be lonely and need a note, a card, any little lovely thing you can think of to give from your heart. You do not need to know those folks ... just reach out and get to work showing our Father, how much you love Him and love all His children.
Please do not forget the animal shelters and animals in need as well as humans.
So, all in all, this month, I have had many beautiful, loving, and spiritual gifts sent to me by our Father amongst the sorrow. I pray that you will look around and see the “messengers” He may send to you, see the lonely and hurting folks, who need your love and talent.
Please remember to have dinner with the hated tax collector; pardon the person who may hurt your feelings ... you never know what caused them to do so; be the Good Samaritan (nice person); look for the lost amongst you who need comfort, then give that comfort, by reaching out to them.
And, watch for the unexpected gifts God may send to you, by any means.
