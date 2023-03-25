Q: Our house is relatively new, about 40 years old, and I have seen what appears to be mouse droppings around the base board trim. It seems to be mostly in the kitchen and some in the laundry room. In the laundry room is where the cat food dish is, but I don’t see any in that area.
I have set a couple of traps, but have not caught any and I have looked with a fine-tooth comb for an opening where they could be coming in. In lieu of calling a rodent control company, that are very expensive, do you have any suggestions? Jordan from rural Noble County
A: Mice work their way into people’s homes mainly for food, shelter and warmth and it seems when the weather is harshest, they are virtually unstoppable. They require only the smallest hole to squeeze through and they multiply quickly. They often cause damage by chewing on anything paper, like books and toys. They can cause major damage by chewing on the wrapping on wires, mostly in older homes. Their urine and feces can be found and yes, these contain bacteria and viruses that can be harmful to family and pets. Apparently the cat doesn’t seem to have much interest in catching them.
Remember to keep pet food bags closed and sealed. I have seen cat food piles they have stored in walls. Be careful when using a poison bait when the house is occupied by small children and pets. Some tips to consider, any holes you find, even the smallest ones, stuff with steel wool.
We once had a problem in a house where we looked and looked and could not find any points of entry. Droppings were found in the area of a trash compactor. After we removed the compactor, we located the wire that ran to it. There was a gap around the wire and we used spray foam to seal the hole.
Two things that seem to deter mice is a hot pepper solution that can be sprayed in areas you have seen signs and peppermint and clove oil applied to frequented areas. Be sure to check outside your home for any holes around water spigots or dryer vents, and small gaps in the bottom of the siding. Once they get into the floor joist system, they can get about anywhere in your home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.