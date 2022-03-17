“Service” is Cindy O’Brien’s reason for getting up every morning.
“It’s such a good feeling helping people and volunteering,” she said.
O’Brien, who was recently named the first Noble County Zone Lion of the Year by Steve Kramer, zone chairman, was the first woman to join the Rome City-Brimfield Lions Club; now seven of the club’s 29 members are women.
A 1964 Bishop Luers graduate, the Fort Wayne native was the fourth generation of her family to spend summers on Sylvan Lake. Single, she became a full-time resident of Sylvan Lake 33 years ago when she converted the summer cottage built in the late 1920s.
Even before she retired from her position as an executive assistant at Lincoln Financial Group in Fort Wayne, service was central to her life. She helped with Rome City-Brimfield Lions projects even before joining in 2004 at the urging of Dave Myers, a friend who lived on Sylvan Lake and did handyman projects and remodeling for her.
“He kept urging me to join the Lions and I said I can’t do it until I retire,” O’Brien said. “Even though I hadn’t joined, I attended meetings for several years and helped with fundraisers.
“One of the reasons I joined is because I was from Fort Wayne; I knew a few people but was not familiar with many in the community and it was a wonderful opportunity to make new friends as well as support my community.”
Among the projects O’Brien especially enjoys are the Apple Festival — the popular ham and beans and cornbread booth — and the annual fish and tenderloin dinner.
This year’s fish and tenderloin dinner will be May 12 at the Rome City United Methodist Church, from 4-7 p.m. Both eat-in and carry out will be available.
“Our donations are kept primarily in local Noble County communities, and one of our biggest focuses is scholarships for students from the Rome City-Brimfield area,” she said.
“We have an interesting array of people,” she added. “One of our members will be 102 this year: Jack Garrett was in the bicentennial torch procession. He is a U.S. Navy veteran and was at Pearl Harbor on the St. Louis. He is living with his daughter in Wabash, but he is still a member.”
O’Brien said Garrett is still part of the Rome City Legion Post 381 Honor Guard “and the Legion will be helping Jack celebrate his 102nd birthday in May.”
“We have military, past educators, factory workers ... and some real characters ... It’s just a good feeling to be able to help the community.”
O’Brien has many other past and present volunteer activities, including Parkview Noble Hospital for 11 years and the Rome City Chamber of Commerce.
Another favorite volunteer mission is Black Pine Animal Sanctuary in Albion. O’Brien, a board member and board secretary, takes crickets once a week for the reptiles, earning “my moniker of ‘cricket lady.’” She tries to assist Black Pine wherever she can as well as serving on the event and health care committees.
“It is very rewarding doing what is necessary to provide a home ‘for the rest of their lives’ for exotic animals,” she said. “I highly encourage everyone to visit us this coming season (we open Saturday, May 7). Please go to our website to sign up for information and for tours — bpsanctuary.org.”
Her involvement with animals has been lifelong. “My mother was a huge cat lover and I am as well,” she said. “I presently have one cat, Anna Sophia, a Tortie. She was a rescue from my backyard. I also spent much of my time at my maternal grandparents’ farm south of Fort Wayne, loving all the farm animals.”
O’Brien has high praise for Steve Kramer “a very active and innovative zone chair” who has been very helpful to their club and is much appreciated.
She said she is extremely honored to be the first Noble County Zone Lion of the Year. “With five Noble County Lions Clubs and 175 members, there are many others also deserving of this honor,” she said.
“Being a Lion has opened many doors to new friendships and opportunities to serve my community,” she said. “The Lions motto is ‘We Serve’ and my fellow Lions are always there to do their part!”
Today we see with renewed clarity the importance of service and of individual efforts to help our neighbors.
Every person can serve in some way, beginning with acts of kindness.
grace housholder can be contacted at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.
