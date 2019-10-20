Q. I have had a coupe of companies come out to give us some pricing and ideas for replacing our roof and windows. I don’t know if we will be able to do our windows because of the additional cost, but, also, we will probably do the siding at the same time. Anyways, one of the companies mentioned several times that they did all their work with in-house workmen and not subcontractors. When I asked another contractor, he was somewhat evasive but admitted that they subcontract to skilled crews. Should this be a factor in our decision making? — Jim of Steuben County
A. The workers that work for the contractor that you hire will have a direct relationship to the results of your project. The skill of the people working on your house is, of course, going to have a direct impact on the quality of your job’s workmanship.
And, yes, the people that are designing and planning your project will have a direct impact as to how efficiently and problem free your job goes.
Subcontractors are an essential part of completing work as efficiently and expeditiously as possible. Whether it’s carpentry, drywall, tile, painting, excavation, concrete — subcontractors that work that skill set day in and day out are clearly the most skilled and tooled the best for each trade.
All good contractors will have subs that work for them to maximize efficiency and production for the things that are not their best skillset. Also, all good contractors will have trades people that they employ to fill in the gaps and make sure subs do their jobs right.
I would not want a contractor who subcontracts everything. They are simply going to get their job done as easily as possible and go on to the next.
I also would not hire a contractor that does everything in-house because they are not motivated to get things done and nobody is great at everything. A larger contractor will have people employed to facilitate about any trade because they will have workers that they can task to things that need to get completed right now and not have to wait on a subcontractor.
So, to answer your question, most good contractors will have both to really perform well.
