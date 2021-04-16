Maria, 4, and her sisters each received an Easter basket with goodies on Sunday morning. The next day, Maria came up to Marta when she was alone in the kitchen and whispered in her ear, “Mommy, are you the Easter Bunny?” Marta silently nodded “yes” and put her finger over her lips, signaling to her that it was a secret. Maria nodded that she understood and left the kitchen. A few minutes later, she returned and said very seriously, “I just told (older sister) Eva, but we definitely won’t tell Daddy!” — Marta Wysong (mother of Maria) of Wawaka
+++
While Courtney was cleaning her room, Tia, 3, who, according to Courtney, “is practically British with her choices of shows and books,” said “Hello, Mum, are you tidying up your wardrobe?” (Note from Grace: For those of you who might be curious, for some young children the British accent comes from shows like Peppa Pig, a British cartoon that I, as a grandmother, enjoy watching with grandchildren. Courtney said Tia reads a lot of Mr. Men/ Little Miss books and watches videos, including, sometimes, Peppa Pig.)
Tia decided Courtney’s turntable spice cabinet needed to be “tidied up” so she emptied most of it (and also blocked the back so it wouldn’t turn by accident). Her father Dalen told her she opened a can of worms and Tia laughed and said, “Mom, Dad thinks there are worms in here!” A few minutes later she sighed and said, “Someone better help me — this is exhausting!”
One night after playing on the playground during Kyler’s baseball practice, Tia said, “Chloe would you join me for an evening stroll?”
+++
One of Vi’s granddaughters received an animal encyclopedia for her birthday. “I like it a lot!” she told Vi. “It’s a great book for when you are going poopy!” — Vi Wysong of Wawaka
+++
Thank you for your letters, by U.S. mail and email. When you share your stories and photos through this column, you brighten the lives of many people. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Also, please share this column with friends and family and encourage them to share their stories. GRACE HOUSHOLDER is a columnist and editorial writer for this newspaper. Contact her at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.
