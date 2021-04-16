Last April during the shutdown, Marta Wysong and her daughters went to the woods across a farm field behind their house every week. It was a safe place to play and get outside. Although they have more access to playgrounds and other activities now, they still enjoy going to the woods. A while ago the girls — with help from their father — made a teepee and proudly sat inside it. The girls, oldest to youngest, are Eva, Maria, Teresa and Violette. The Wysongs live near Wawaka.