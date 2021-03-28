KENDALLVILLE — News of the untimely death of a Noble County developer, farmer and political activist and a tribute to his life was the most-read story of the week on kpcnews.com.
Roger Diehm, 54, died March 20, leaving local residents who knew him in shock.
More than a decade ago, he and wife Shelly had completely revamped the Cornerstone Plaza shopping center on the city’s north side. Included in that project was the installation of a large Ten Commandments monument on the northeast corner of S.R. 3 North and U.S. 6.
The Diehms had a similar monument installed on property they own at the intersection of S.R. 9 and U.S. 20 in LaGrange.
He also helped bring the Save-A-Lot grocery store to Topeka and was the driving force behind the Topeka General Store, which was completed in 2016.
Diehm was also active locally in politics, supporting many area candidates and sharing his opinions and views with others.
The tribute in The News Sun was viewed more than 17,000 times in the past week.
Here’s the Top 10 stories of the week from March 18-24:
1) ‘A gentle giant’: Leaders mourn community icon Roger Diehm — 17,343 pageviews
2) Anti-racist rally planned in Auburn — 1,502 pageviews
3) Andrew LaTurner (obituary) — 1,445 pageviews
4) Captain’s Cabin not going anywhere — 1,160 pageviews
5) Sketch shows suspect who shot girl, 16 — 1,083 pageviews
6) Yellow Quadrant: Most of state blue in COVID-19 ratings, except northeast Indiana — 1,078 pageviews
7) Roger Diehm (obituary) — 1,038 pageviews
8) Court orders sheriff’s sale of Heron Lake development — 1,010 pageviews
9) KPD arrests sword-carrying Garrett woman after high-speed pursuit — 901 pageviews (3,283 total)
10) Field fire causes $50,000 in damage — 743 pageviews
On the KPC News Facebook page, top posts of the week included information about an anti-racism rally planned in Auburn, data about the low incidence of serious side effects of a COVID-19 vaccine and a sketch of a suspect in the shooting of a 16-year-old girl in Auburn. Top posts were:
March 24: An organization is planning an anti-racism rally in Auburn to coincide with the same day Ku Klux Klan members are supposed to be gathering in the city — 5,186 people reached, 80 reactions, 17 shares, 106 comments
March 18: More than 1.3 million Hoosiers have received COVID-19 vaccines, but the incidence of serious side effects reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention remains at fractions of a fraction of a percent — 5,207 people reached, 38 reactions, three shares, 80 comments
March 24: Police are looking for a man who shot a girl in Auburn — 4,349 people reached, 29 reactions, 109 shares, 13 comments
On the individual newspaper Facebook pages, an update about Balloons Aloft in Angola, the search for the Auburn shooter and the death of Roger Diehm were the top posts of the week:
March 19: (The Herald Republican) Angola Balloons Aloft has released new information about this year’s hot-air balloon festival, scheduled for July 9-11 — 1,835 people reached, 87 reactions, 28 shares, five comments
March 24: (The Star) Police are looking for a man who shot a girl in Auburn — 373 people reached, four reaction, two shares, two comments
March 22: (The News Sun) Local leaders remember Roger Diehm, who died suddenly Saturday at age 54 — 1,760 people reached, 2,686 reactions, 249 shares, 593 comments
